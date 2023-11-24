New gamer VTuber agency, "Specialite" debuts its first generation of 7 VTubers, active in Japan and English-speaking countries

New gamer VTuber agency, "Specialite" debuts its first generation of 7 VTubers, active in Japan and English-speaking countries

TOKYO, Nov. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- REALITY Studios, Inc. (Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo; President and CEO: Kosuke Sugiyama; wholly-owned subsidiary of GREE, Inc.; hereinafter referred to as "REALITY Studios") launches a newly established gamer VTuber agency called "Specialite," with 7 talents for Japan and English-speaking regions set to debut in December 2023.

New gamer VTuber agency, (PRNewswire)

"Specialite" is a VTuber agency that brings together gaming enthusiasts and skilled players, primarily focusing on game live streaming. Following auditions conducted in May 2023, three Japanese VTubers (JP Talents) and four English VTubers (EN Talents) will begin their activities today across their dedicated social media platforms. Debut streams by the JP and EN talents are scheduled for Saturday, December 2nd PST.

On top of this, additional JP talents are scheduled to debut at a later date as a part of the 1st generation along side the three existing JP talents. The company is also gearing up to conduct auditions for the second generation, so stay tuned for future updates and announcements.

Debut Stream Schedule

Pacific Standard Time (PST)

EN Talents: Saturday, December 2, 2023

07:00PM~: Miki Hitsugi (Dec 3, 12:00PM JST, 03:00AM UTC)

07:30PM~: Utahime Mochizuki (Dec 3, 12:30PM JST, 03:30AM UTC)

08:00PM~: Victoria Valerie (Dec 3, 01:00PM JST, 04:00AM UTC)

08:30PM~: Miu Akumiya (Dec 3, 01:30PM JST, 04:30AM UTC)

09:00PM~: Collab Stream (Miki Hitsugi, Utahime Mochizuki, Victoria Valerie, Miu Akumiya) (Dec 3, 02:00PM JST, 05:00AM UTC)

JP Talents: Saturday, December 2, 2023

03:00AM~: Nano Kozuya (08:00PM JST, 11:00AM UTC)

03:30AM~: Koma Oboro (08:30PM JST, 11:30AM UTC)

04:00AM~: Siu Aisaka (09:00PM JST, 12:00PM UTC)

04:30AM~: Collab Stream (Nano Kozuya, Koma Oboro,Siu Aisaka) (09:30PM JST, 12:30PM UTC)

The Talents

Miki Hitsugi

(PRNewswire)

Debut Stream: Saturday, December 2, 2023, 07:00PM~ PST (Dec 3, 12:00PM JST, 03:00AM UTC)

Character Design by: Youka (https://x.com/__y_o_u_k_a__)

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@MikiHitsugi

X(Twitter): https://x.com/miki_hitsugi

Language: English

Utahime Mochizuki

(PRNewswire)

Debut Stream: Saturday, December 2, 2023, 07:30PM~ PST (Dec 3, 12:30PM JST, 03:30AM UTC)

Character Design by: Muryo (https://x.com/muryou_tada)

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@UtahimeMochizuki

X(Twitter): https://x.com/UtahimeMochi

Language: English

Victoria Valerie

(PRNewswire)

Debut Stream: Saturday, December 2, 2023, 08:00PM~ PST (Dec 3, 01:00 PM JST, 04:00AM UTC)

Character Design by: Minori Chigusa (https://x.com/minori_chigusa)

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@Victoria-Valerie

X(Twitter): https://x.com/Victor1aValerie

Language: English

Miu Akumiya

(PRNewswire)

Debut Stream: Saturday, December 2, 2023, 08:30PM~ PST (Dec 3, 01:30PM JST, 04:30AM UTC)

Character Design by: Yukisame (https://x.com/y_k_sme)

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@MiuAkumiya

X(Twitter): https://x.com/miu_akumiya

Language: English

Nano Kozuya

(PRNewswire)

Debut Stream: Saturday, December 2, 2023, 03:00AM~ PST (08:00PM JST, 11:00AM UTC)

Character Design by: Saine (https://x.com/sainexxx)

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@nano_kozuya

X(Twitter): https://x.com/nano_kozuya

Language: Japanese

Koma Oboro

(PRNewswire)

Debut Stream: Saturday, December 2, 2023, 03:30AM~ PST (08:30PM~ JST, 11:30AM~ UTC)

Character Design by: wata (https://x.com/wttn3tpkt)

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@koma_oboro

X(Twitter): https://x.com/koma_oboro

Language: Japanese

Siu Aisaka

(PRNewswire)

Debut Stream: Saturday, December 2, 2023, 04:00AM~ PST (09:00PM~ JST, 12:00PM~ UTC)

Character Design by: memeno (https://x.com/mementojai)

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@aisaka_siu

X(Twitter):https://x.com/aisaka_siu

Language: Japanese

About "Specialite"

We are a VTuber agency dedicated to passionate gamers with notable skills in gaming.

Stay tuned for upcoming talent auditions as we expand our family and welcome new friends into our community!

Find the most recent updates regarding "Specialite" on our official YouTube channel and our official X (formerly Twitter) accounts:

Official YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@Specialite_official

Official Japan Branch X (formerly Twitter): https://x.com/Specialite_JP

Official English Branch X (formerly Twitter): https://x.com/Specialite_EN

About REALITY Studios, Inc.

We oversee multiple VTuber agencies, handling the management and production of diverse talents.

Website: https://reality-studios.inc/

GREE and GREE logo are registered trademarks of GREE, Inc. All other trademarks are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GREE, Inc.