NEXCOM Secures Smart Factory OT Networks with Cutting-edge Solutions

TAIPEI, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As Industry 4.0 revolutionizes manufacturing and production, NEXCOM, a global leader in industrial IoT applications, introduces its cutting-edge ISA Series. Industry 4.0, the fourth industrial revolution, is reshaping the landscape of manufacturing through the integration of digital technologies, artificial intelligence, IoT devices, and data analytics. Companies at the forefront of this revolution are prioritizing the adoption of Operational Technology (OT) networks, focusing on control, automation, and real-time actionable insights.

The increasing interconnectivity of OT networks amplifies the risk of cyber threats. Legacy industrial equipment, lacking modern security features, poses a significant challenge. Insider threats and data breaches jeopardize sensitive industrial data, leading to financial losses and reputational damage. In response, companies must implement comprehensive cybersecurity strategies tailored for OT environments.

NEXCOM introduces the ISA Series, a dedicated line of OT security solutions designed to fortify Industry 4.0 operations. This series comprises three mission-oriented appliances:

ISA 140 – IoT security gateway

It ensures secure connectivity for smaller-scale deployments. It acts as a protective barrier for proprietary equipment lacking updated cybersecurity software.

ISA 141 – Dual 5G/Wi-Fi security router

It offers wireless broadband capabilities. It provides uninterrupted internet access, mobile load balancing, and seamless connectivity for IIoT devices.

ISA 142 – High-density security gateway and switch

It supports large-scale deployments. It enhances connectivity and scalability, leveraging Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) technology for predictable and reliable data transmission.

Together the NEXCOM ISA Series delivers a complete cyber security solution, providing robust support to diverse applications within Industry 4.0. In a smart factory, protecting key assets, segmenting essential network services, and delivering dependable wireless connectivity is now available with NEXCOM's ISA Series, built for smart manufacturers worldwide.

NEXCOM's ISA Series guarantees reliable connectivity in challenging industrial environments. Powered by Intel Atom® x6000E Series processors, these devices offer robust protection against cyber threats. With features like Out-of-band (OOB) management, remote device monitoring and management become hassle-free, minimizing disruptions to manufacturing operations.

