Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Coverys Insurance Services

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced it has acquired certain assets of the retail agency business of East Lansing, Michigan-based Coverys Insurance Services. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.) (PRNewswire)

Coverys Insurance Services is a full-service insurance broker specializing in medical malpractice and professional liability for healthcare clients throughout Michigan. The Coverys Insurance Services team will remain in their current location under the direction of Ryan Isaacs, head of Gallagher's Midwest region retail property/casualty brokerage operations.

"Coverys Insurance Services is a highly regarded agency whose deep healthcare expertise provides significant opportunities for growth in the region," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. "I am very pleased to welcome the Coverys Insurance Services team to Gallagher."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Gallagher provides these services in approximately 130 countries around the world through its owned operations and a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

Investors: Ray Iardella, VP - Investor Relations Media: Paul Day, Communications Manager 630-285-3661/ ray_iardella@ajg.com 630-285-5946/ paul_day1@ajg.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.