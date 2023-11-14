My-Take Named a Top Innovator in Market Research for the Fourth Consecutive Year

WESTBOROUGH, Mass., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- My-Take LLC, a leading insight community technology company based in Greater Boston, has been named as one of the most innovative suppliers in market research in GreenBook's 2023 GRIT report, marking its fourth consecutive appearance on the esteemed list.

"We are thrilled to receive this recognition for our innovation. Our unwavering commitment to continuous improvement and enhancing our customers' experience remains at the heart of our values. Achieving this industry recognition for four consecutive years demonstrates our dedication to integrating the voice of the customer into everything we do. Through our ongoing focus on creating new research capabilities and time saving automation, we aim to 'future proof' our clients' communities."

- Todd Hoskins, Co-founder

My-Take has introduced several upgrades and new features to its platform this year. Most prominently, My-Take has been extremely aggressive in generative AI with powerful features for open-end coding/theming (AI Instant Theming), member engagement (AI Engage), and survey/question refinement (AI Creation Co-pilot). Another noteworthy addition is the Concept Curator & Database , a state-of-the-art reporting tool that enables clients to seamlessly track, compare, and filter through product concepts within a centralized repository. In addition, My-Take has unveiled two new cutting-edge survey question types: mockshop simulated online shopping experience and a social media simulation.

"Our professional services team is committed to aiding brands in harnessing the power of continuous Voice of Customer (VoC) feedback powered by our innovative insight community platform. We take immense pride in our dedication to providing remarkable support, ensuring our clients have seamless access to real-time, actionable customer insights. This commitment has not gone unnoticed, and we are honored to once again be recognized as one of the industry's top innovation partners," - Rich Armstrong, Co-founder.

About My-Take: My-Take is a Greater Boston-based customer research technology company that offers an advanced insight community platform and a team of professional researchers to deliver actionable insights for our clients.

