Los Angeles Rams' Jordan Fuller Teams Up with RADical Hope to Support Student-Athletes

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles Rams safety and team captain Jordan Fuller is joining forces with RADical Hope to support student-athlete mental health. RADical Hope partners with colleges, professional sports teams and community organizations across the country to strengthen connections and build resilience in the lives of young adults. The organization fully funds the program for every partner to ensure equal access to essential life skills and resources.

Fuller was an Academic All American at The Ohio State University and was selected by the Los Angeles Rams in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. His alliance with RADical Hope will include campus forums and outreach to student-athletes, providing them with skills, tools and resources to build resilience. A recent National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) survey found that student-athletes continue to report elevated levels of mental health concerns, with increased rates of mental exhaustion, anxiety and depression. Recognizing the urgency of this issue, Fuller will draw from his own experiences to engage young adults.

"Athletes can be reluctant to share vulnerabilities with their peers, but not one of us is made of iron," said Fuller. "We need to spotlight the importance of making mental health as much of a priority as physical health. Just knowing how to build your own toolkit to manage time, stress and relationships can be a game changer."

"Jordan's leadership on these issues began during his days on The Ohio State campus. Student-athletes face unique challenges and they need to hear from people who have walked in their shoes," said RADical Hope CEO, Liz Feld. "Our mission is to empower young adults with skills to build resilience so they're equipped to cope before they reach a crisis point. Jordan's commitment to this cause will be invaluable to our effort."

RADical Hope's signature program, RADical Health , was developed by behavioral health specialists, psychologists, academic leaders, administrators and students from across the country. The four-week program was developed and piloted with New York University in the fall of 2020 and then scaled nationally. It is peer-led under the direction of trained guides and explores topics including self-care, stress management, active listening, emotional regulation and informed decision-making. Program material has been customized to address the experiences of student-athletes. The National Football League and several of its teams have provided organizational and financial support to further the RADical Hope mission.

RADical Hope

RADical Hope is committed to improving the lives and futures of young adults by strengthening connections and building resilience. The non-profit organization is addressing the youth mental health crisis by developing, funding and scaling evidence-based programs that focus on 5 core pillars: connectivity, engagement, emotional Intelligence, empowerment and sustainability. Learn more at www.radicalhopefoundation.org .

