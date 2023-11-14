Fastest-Growing Pet Franchise Dogtopia Opens 250th Location

Nation's Leading Pet Services Franchise Continues Its Landmark Year with Milestone Opening

PHOENIX, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dogtopia, the nation's leading dog wellness franchise, has achieved yet another milestone with the opening of its 250th dog daycare center. The brand recently surpassed 500 signed franchise agreements in the U.S. and was one of 40 brands featured in Franchise Times' Fast & Serious List of Smartest-Growing Franchises, solidifying its dominance as the largest and leading pet services franchise in the world.

The 250th location is opening November 20, 2023, in Fort Myers, Fla., with franchisee Dr. Stacie Stilinovic, who is a local veterinarian, at the helm. Dr. Stilinovic is an expert in the animal wellness industry and understands the need for dogs to exercise and socialize.

"It's such an honor and privilege to be part of the Dogtopia family and to know that we have helped play a vital role in the brand's growth," said Dr. Stilinovic. "There is nothing that can compare to Dogtopia, especially with our location being the first in Southwest Florida. We are looking forward to providing the best care for all dogs in our community."

2023 has been a landmark year for Dogtopia. Along with its 250th daycare opening, the franchise has earned several accolades, including:

Ranking #56 in Entrepreneur 's 2023 Franchise 500 and #1 in the pet category

Ranking #268 in Franchise Times ' 2023 Top 400 list

Ranking as a 2023 Franchise Business Review Most Innovative Franchise, Top Recession-Proof Franchise, and Best in Category (based on franchisee satisfaction surveys)

"When reflecting on Dogtopia's impressive growth and the major milestone of reaching 250 open daycares, it's important to recognize the amazing people behind the extraordinary effort it took to get here," said Neil Gill, CEO and President of Dogtopia. "What brings the Dogtopia community together is the passion, loyalty, and commitment all of our franchisees and teams have in improving the lives of dogs and their parents in communities throughout North America."

About Dogtopia:

Founded in 2002, Dogtopia is an early pioneer and innovator in the dog daycare industry, offering an experience focused on wellness, quality of care, safety, and transparency in the market. The ultimate destination for improving the physical and mental wellbeing of dogs and pet parents, Dogtopia helps our furry friends live long, healthy, and happy lives with services that address canine wellness in a holistic manner. Pet parents have the assurance of leaving their beloved furry family members in the hands of trained professionals in an environment created with the safety of dogs in mind, including spacious playrooms assigned by size and play style, comfortable rubber flooring to reduce impact on joints and paws, and webcams for pet parents to check in on their pups. For more information, visit www.dogtopia.com.

