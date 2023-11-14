Extu Announces GoTu Grow: A Fast & Affordable Solution Designed to Drive Channel Growth & Loyalty

ATLANTA, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Extu announced it is launching GoTu Grow, a highly affordable, quick to launch and easy to manage channel marketing automation solution designed to power the growth of small (SMB) and midmarket companies. By providing relevant content and enticing rewards, GoTu Grow elevates the channel experience and empowers partners to create their own omnichannel campaigns to attract and retain customers.

GoTu Grow (PRNewswire)

"Many businesses have been looking for a channel marketing solution that builds brand awareness but doesn't take much time or effort on their part," said Extu's CEO Steve Prebble. "Recognizing this need, we developed GoTu Grow, a fast-to-launch program with award-winning, industry-based thought-leadership content for channel partners and resellers."

William Lupo, Extu's Chief Revenue Officer, explained, "This offering brings a full marketing program to SMBs and midmarket companies that have limited resources and data. Its ease of use takes the stress out of a marketing program while the price ensures a high ROI. It's an ideal solution for partners that want to stay top of mind with their customers and prospects by offering industry-based, topical thought-leadership content."

At only $399/month, a GoTu Grow subscription is a fraction of the usual cost of running a marketing program with robust content, a CRM and consistent campaigns. With no contracts required, this solution offers a low commitment yet highly rewarding option for SMBs. This marketing program is a great way for companies to stay top of mind and grow market share without breaking the bank.

"GoTu Grow is a low-risk, win-win channel marketing opportunity for businesses and their partners across a wide range of industries," concluded Mr. Prebble.

About Extu

Extu, formerly known as Incentive Solutions and OneAffiniti, is on a mission to inspire growth. Extu provides through-channel marketing automation, an innovative online rewards platform, with millions of exciting online rewards, prepaid and gift card incentives, as well as group travel incentives. Our solutions are built to help manufacturers and dealers increase sales, capture mindshare, build customer loyalty and improve data collection throughout their channels. Founded in 1994, Extu incorporates powerful technology with real-time data, helping clients get a full view of reseller performance, and empowering channel marketers and driving growth. For more information, visit www.extu.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Extu