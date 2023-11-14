ConcertAI Announces Agreement with Leading Cancer Center to Accelerate and Transform Precision Oncology Through AI-Enabled Imaging Solutions

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, ConcertAI, the leader in oncology Real-World Data (RWD), Digital Accelerated Clinical Trial solutions, and Clinical Artificial Intelligence imaging interpretation, announced a multi-year strategic agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) focused on accelerating the development and deployment of Clinical AI algorithms and integrated imaging workflows for clinical trials and oncology clinical decision augmentation.

MSK will use AI SaaS solutions from ConcertAI's Eureka Life Science AI Platform, powered by TeraRecon, to build, test, and deploy functionality leveraging semi-supervised learning data curation and annotation to facilitate the development of tumor detection, segmentation, and classification models for predicting tumor mutations and assessing cancer treatment response. The collaboration will utilize clinical and radiological imaging data from across the ConcertAI network and publicly available data sources. By leveraging MSK's deep AI and radiology expertise, the two organizations will co-evolve a common architecture and set of robust workflows to materially change and enhance how medical images are processed, analyzed, and interpreted in both clinical trials and clinical care. The end-goal for both organizations is to improve the speed, precision, and generalizability of the AI models allowing more patients, trials, and institutions to benefit.

"ConcertAI's singular mission," said Jeff Elton, Ph.D. and CEO of ConcertAI, "is to partner with leading medical societies, oncology research centers and life science companies to create new approaches to high-depth multi-modal data and clinical AI SaaS technologies to accelerate evidence generation and improve the accessibility of clinical trials, thereby improving treatment decisions across oncology care settings, and assuring all eligible patients are rapidly and confidently identified. This significant collaboration between MSK and ConcertAI reflects both how far the field has advanced and its extraordinary potential in the coming few years."

"These solutions will improve patient care by significantly improving rates of detection and non-invasive disease characterization to augment treatment management decision-making and identify patients potentially eligible for life-saving clinical trials," said Nathaniel Swinburne, M.D, Assisting Attending Radiologist, MSK. "Scientific advances generated by this collaboration will catalyze Clinical AI model development and power the radiology AI community's transformation of clinical diagnosis, treatment selection, and treatment response monitoring."

About ConcertAI: ConcertAI is the leader in Real-World Evidence (RWE) and AI technology solutions for life sciences and health care. Our mission is to accelerate insights and outcomes for patients through leading real-world data, AI technologies, and scientific expertise in partnership with the leading biomedical innovators, health care providers, and medical societies. For more information, visit us at www.concertai.com

About TeraRecon: TeraRecon, a ConcertAI company, serves 1,300 clinical sites globally, is a Best in KLAS solution provider for AI-empowered radiology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, and vascular surgery. Awarded the 2020, 2021, and 2022 KLAS Category Leader for Advanced Visualization, TeraRecon solutions are independent of any one manufacturer's imaging equipment or PACS system, allowing a single, unified, and simplified clinical workflow that can improve efficiencies and deliver actionable physician-guided insights. For more information, visit us at www.terarecon.com

