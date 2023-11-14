ACMA Introduces First Ever Accredited, Professional Certification for Specialty Pharmaceutical Sales Professionals

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Accreditation Council for Medical Affairs (ACMA), a globally recognized leader and the first and only accrediting body for the pharmaceutical industry, today announced the launch of the first accredited, professional certification program for Specialty Pharmaceutical Sales Professionals. The Certified Specialty Pharmaceutical Professional or (CSPP™) Program, is the first and only accredited certification for the rapidly growing area of specialty pharmaceutical sales.

As of October 2023, there are approximately 5000 specialty drugs in the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) pipeline for review. According to a report by the Academy of Managed Care Pharmacy (AMCP), there are approximately 31 specialty drugs in late-stage development that were or were likely to be approved by the FDA in 2023. Specialty pharmaceutical sales cover a variety of conditions including cancer, inflammatory diseases, and neurological disorders.

"The increased focus by pharmaceutical manufacturers on specialty products means that there will be a greater need for specialized expertise in the area of specialty pharmaceuticals" said William Soliman, Ph.D., BCMAS, ACMA Founder and CEO. "The CSPP program is the most comprehensive training and certification program built for specialty pharmaceutical sales professionals covering both clinical and scientific areas as well as aspects related to biosimilars, drug development, value based care, biologics, and pharmaceutical compliance and regulatory affairs."

CSPP is self-paced and online making it easy for full-time professionals to get certified and accredited. The program takes about 20 hours to complete and includes 24/7 online support for learners via live chat.

The ACMA is committed to promoting best practices and ensuring the highest-level of professionalism and integrity in the pharmaceutical industry. The CSPP certification program signifies ACMA's commitment to equipping specialty pharmaceutical sales professionals with the tools and knowledge they need to thrive in the rapidly growing specialty pharmaceuticals field.

The ACMA is a globally recognized, award-winning organization providing solutions for certification, training, analytics, and insights to support the healthcare and life sciences industries. From Medical Affairs to Market Access, Managed Care, Biologics/Biosimilars, Pharmaceutical Sales and Market Research, the ACMA is the standard in the industry for certifying and credentialing pharmaceutical industry professionals in over 80+ countries. The ACMA works with Industry, Regulators, and Academia, among others, to further its mission: Establishing Best-in-Class Practices across the Life Sciences Industry to ensure the most rigorous quality/competency standards are established and globally enforced to elevate patient care. To learn more about CSPP, visit https://www.pharmasalestraining.org/

