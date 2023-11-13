Quark Expeditions Launches Biggest Sale of the Year: Up to 50% Black Friday!

SEATTLE, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quark Expeditions, the global leader in polar adventures, has launched its biggest promotion of the year: the Up to 50% Black Friday Sale . The time-limited offer runs November 13 to 27, 2023.



"Our Black Friday Sale is a great promotion for travelers who dream of exploring the Arctic or Antarctic in the next year or shortly thereafter," says Thomas Lennartz, Vice President of Sales and Client Experience at Quark Expeditions . "Not only can guests save an incredible 50% on select Antarctic 2023/24 voyages and 40% on Arctic 2024 voyages, but they can also earn an additional 10% savings on Arctic 24 and Antarctic 24/25 voyages if they pay in full at time of booking, get free cabin upgrades on select Antarctic 24/25 departures, and save as much as 30% on all other seasons. Due to the continued popularity of polar adventures, some of our seasons are almost fully booked with few remaining berths available."



Highlights of the Black Friday Sale:

Specializing in expeditions to Antarctica and the Arctic, Quark Expeditions has been the leading provider of polar adventure travel for over 25 years, offering Arctic and Antarctic cruises on specially-equipped small expedition vessels, icebreakers, and unique land-based adventures. (PRNewswire)

Up to 50% off select Antarctic 2023/24 departures

40% off select Arctic 2024 voyages

Free cabin upgrades on select Antarctic 24/25 bookings

An additional 10% off all Arctic 2024 and Antarctic 24/25 voyages when paid in full at time of booking

As much as 30% on all other seasons

Limited cabins available.

"History has taught us that berths on polar voyages sell quickly during the annual Black Friday extravaganza," says Lennartz. "We encourage travelers to book while cabins are still available."



About Quark Expeditions: The global leader in polar adventures for more than 30 years. The most passionate and seasoned team in the industry, taking explorers to the ends of the earth. Going where few ever dream, and walking where few ever will. Delivering extraordinary experiences and enriching lives through travel, Quark Expeditions is a Travelopia specialist company.

