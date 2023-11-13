Doc McGhee, who has managed some of the biggest names in music history, including KISS, Bon Jovi, Mötley Crüe, Scorpions, and others, joins eResonate Advisory Board

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- eResonate Media Corporation proudly announces the addition of Doc McGhee, a highly respected figure in the music industry, to its Advisory Board. With a career marked by managing rock's most iconic artists, Doc McGhee adds invaluable insights to eResonate's team of advisors. This follows the recent inclusion of Bing Gordon from Kleiner Perkins on the eResonate Advisory Board. With these influential advisors on board, eResonate is poised to bring innovation to the live music sector through its groundbreaking media platform.

eResonate Media (PRNewswire)

"With the technology we have, I think you're going to see something truly amazing for the music industry."

In a May 2023 IQ Magazine article, Doc McGhee is acknowledged as one of the music industry's most legendary artist managers. His unparalleled reputation is grounded in universal respect within the industry. The article elaborates, "Under his guidance, his artist clients have sold more than half a billion records, thanks to a roster that boasts some of rock's biggest acts, including Bon Jovi, Mötley Crüe, Guns N' Roses, Skid Row, Scorpions, Hootie & the Blowfish, and, of course, KISS. Doc's expertise has also significantly benefited the careers of numerous solo acts."

Looking ahead, Doc McGhee anticipates an unprecedented era in the music industry in 2024. He is optimistic about collaborating with eResonate, stating, "With the technology we have, I think you're going to see something truly amazing for the music industry." He believes that the eResonate platform allows musicians to sustainably earn a living by doing what they love most – performing live music for their fans.

Jeffrey Yapp, CEO of eResonate, shares his excitement about Doc's addition, emphasizing the company's commitment to its vision. "Having known Doc since my MTV days, working with him to deliver compelling live entertainment excites me. We couldn't hope for a better partner and confirmation of our business model from a more substantial industry figure than Doc McGhee."

eResonate is a revolutionary social networking platform set to transform the live entertainment industry. It aims to significantly boost revenue and engagement for professional musicians, live-music venues, and fans. The platform distinguishes itself by ensuring that venues and performers receive all generated revenue from their eResonate live broadcast performances, addressing long-standing challenges in the industry. With an innovative approach, eResonate seeks to bridge the current annual live music industry revenue gap of less than $25 billion by providing access to over $300 billion in digital and television advertising revenue. Backed by a distinguished Advisory Board, eResonate is positioned to lead the charge in revolutionizing the live music industry, offering a brighter and more prosperous future for all stakeholders.

Doc McGee Joins eResonate (PRNewswire)

