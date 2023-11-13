B. Riley and Capital Recovery Group to Conduct a Series of Sales Across Multiple Locations on behalf of The AMES Companies

Complete Wood Mills Being Offered Intact with Real Estate;

Plant Machinery in Pennsylvania and Iowa to be Auctioned

Injection Molding, CNC, Stamping, Fabrication and Plant Support Among Assets to Be Sold

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The industrial auction subsidiary of B. Riley Financial, Inc. ("B. Riley") (Nasdaq: RILY), together with Capital Recovery Group, LLC, today announced it will be offering complete wood mills for sale and conducting a series of public auctions in support of the previously announced expansion of the global sourcing strategy of The AMES Companies ("AMES"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Griffon Corporation (NYSE: GFF).

B Riley Logo (PRNewsfoto/B. Riley Financial) (PRNewswire)

AMES is a manufacturer and global provider of high-quality branded consumer and professional products for home storage and organization, landscaping, and enhancing outdoor lifestyles. Wood mill operations at AMES locations in New York, Ohio and Pennsylvania are being offered intact with real estate.

Equipment from AMES wheelbarrow, shovel, and related manufacturing operations in Camp Hill and Harrisburg, Pennsylvania and Fairfield, Iowa will be offered through a series of global auctions.

Assets include complete sawmill operations, dowel turning and shaping equipment, injection molding machines, metal stamping presses and lines, late model CNC machinery, trailers, and forklifts in addition to a wide variety of general plant support assets and certain raw materials.

"This is a unique opportunity for manufacturers of all sizes to acquire both top tier equipment as well as operational sawmill facilities ready for production," said Paul Brown, Senior Vice President at B. Riley.

The auctions are slated to commence on December 12 and will extend into mid-2024. Additional information including the auction catalog and specific event dates will be announced and posted to the websites below.

B. Riley Wholesale & Industrial Solutions, LLC

B. Riley Wholesale & Industrial Solutions provides equipment management and capital recovery solutions to leaders in various industries. Solutions include auctions, private treaty, liquidation, valuations and a host of asset planning and recovery strategies to maximize return. For more information, visit https://brileyfin.com/capabilities/wholesale-and-industrial-solutions .

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial is a diversified financial services platform that delivers tailored solutions to meet the strategic, operational, and capital needs of its clients and partners. B. Riley leverages cross-platform expertise to provide clients with full service, collaborative solutions at every stage of the business life cycle. Through its affiliated subsidiaries, B. Riley provides end-to-end financial services across investment banking, institutional brokerage, private wealth and investment management, financial consulting, corporate restructuring, operations management, risk and compliance, due diligence, forensic accounting, litigation support, appraisal and valuation, auction, and liquidation services. B. Riley opportunistically invests to benefit its shareholders, and certain affiliates originate and underwrite senior secured loans for asset-rich companies. B. Riley refers to B. Riley Financial, Inc. and/or one or more of its subsidiaries or affiliates. For more information, please visit www.brileyfin.com.

About Capital Recovery Group, LLC (CRG)

The CRG Auction division brings generations of experience, refined sales methodologies, and multiple selling platforms to sell surplus or underperforming assets and deliver a maximum return to its clients. For more information, visit: https://crgllc.com/

Auction Inquiries

Paul Brown

B. Riley Wholesale & Industrial Solutions, LLC

pbrown@brileyfin.com

(203) 313-8935

Media Contact

Jo Anne McCusker

B. Riley Financial, Inc.

press@brileyfin.com

(646) 885-5425

