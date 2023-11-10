This Week in Policy & Public Interest News: 11 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy policy and public interest press releases from PR Newswire, including a food insecurity PSA and a movement to encourage expressions of gratitude.
- Feeding America and the Ad Council Release New Public Service Announcement Featuring Scarlett Johansson
According to the latest data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, 44 million people lived in food insecure households in 2022, which includes more than 13 million children. To address this critical issue, Johansson, the Ad Council and Feeding America partnered with fluent360 on this effort to inspire people to take action in the nation-wide movement to end hunger.
- Say It Now movement surpasses goal to ignite 1 million expressions of gratitude around the world
The Say It Now movement was inspired by Founder, Walter Green's, personal journey to capture the power of extraordinary gratitude following a year-long journey across the United States and abroad to visit and express gratitude to 44 people who had a profound impact on his life.
- "Go Beyond Thanks:" New Survey Reveals We Should Do More Than Simply Thank Our Veterans for Their Service
Of note, nearly 70% of younger military/veterans say they feel uncomfortable or awkward when someone says "Thank you for your service" to them. Conversely, only 24% of military/veterans aged 65+ say they feel uncomfortable or awkward when someone says the phrase to them.
- Panasonic Foundation, National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and National Institute of Aerospace (NIA) Collaborate to Support Equity in STEM
"A Space for All" STEM Fest, held on November 3-4, invited families and students of all ages to meet at Johnson County Community College in Overland Park, KS, to enjoy a weekend of interactive experiences, educational activities, guest speakers and informational exhibits – all with a focus on broadening access, diversity and inclusion in STEM fields.
- Jobs for the Future Announces $20 Million Donation from MacKenzie Scott
This gift will launch JFF's new $60 million fundraising campaign to accelerate its North Star goal: in 10 years, 75 million people facing systemic barriers to advancement will work in quality jobs.
- ASPCA® Pet Health Insurance Makes Thanksgiving "Dogsgiving" This Year
The company launched a giveaway for one winner to be awarded five dog Thanksgiving meals and toys and the opportunity to pick one animal shelter to receive a $10,000 donation from the ASPCA® Pet Health Insurance program.
- Whirlpool Brand Increases Access to Laundry in Schools Through Its Care Counts™ Laundry Program
For the 2023-2024 academic year, the program has expanded to 154 schools across 40 states, including new schools in Connecticut, Michigan, Montana, North Carolina, and Oregon. The program now provides an estimated 50,000 students with clean clothes, a driver of absenteeism in the United States.
- Meals on Wheels America Collaborates with the Fuel Rewards® Program at Shell to Give Back This November
Through November 23, Shell – in conjunction with PDI, the convenience retail technology company powering the Fuel Rewards® program – is donating one cent to Meals on Wheels America for each gallon of gas purchased at Shell by Fuel Rewards® members with Platinum Status, up to $200,000.
- UL Solutions Empowers Alarm Monitoring Centers to Help Advance Public Safety with New Certification Program
The UL Solutions Alarm Validation Scoring Certification Program helps security alarm monitoring centers in the United States improve communication with public safety professionals, such as law enforcement agencies and emergency response operators.
- Meijer Turkey Prices Help Families Combat Inflation, Celebrate Thanksgiving
The Midwest retailer anticipates selling 1 million turkeys this holiday season, which is the equivalent of 520 truckloads. Customers can purchase Meijer brand frozen turkeys for only 59 cents per pound through Nov. 25, which is roughly the same cost Meijer offered its customers in the 1930s, said Josh Potts, Meijer Poultry Buyer.
- App Defense Alliance Migrates Under Joint Development Foundation with Google, Meta, and Microsoft as the Steering Committee
"The App Defense Alliance will help further strengthen trust and confidence in overall app safety by uniting with others in the industry that share an unwavering commitment to protect users," said Dave Kleidermacher, VP of Engineering for Android and Made-by-Google Security & Privacy at Google.
