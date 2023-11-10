BASH BURGER, SERVING SIX-TIME AWARD-WINNING BURGER, OPENS AT URBANSPACE VANDERBILT

Mercer Street Hospitality restaurateur John McDonald debuts new fast-casual restaurant

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- John McDonald, founder of Mercer Street Hospitality, has opened Bash Burger , a fast-casual restaurant within Urbanspace Vanderbilt food hall near Grand Central Terminal. At the menu's heart is a duo of signature burgers, including the BB Classic and award-winning Bash Burger, a long-time favorite at Lure Fishbar and Burger & Barrel as well as six-time champion of New York City Wine & Food Festival's annual "Burger Bash."

The eponymous Bash Burger, now available at Urbanspace Vanderbilt. (PRNewswire)

Restaurateur John McDonald has opened Bash Burger at Urbanspace Vanderbilt.

The Bash Burger's allure is in its perfectly executed simplicity: dressed with bacon onion jam, classic American cheese and shaved pickles, finished with its legendary secret sauce. The BB Classic is made with lettuce, tomato, and cheese.

Hand-cut fries, fountain drinks, locally brewed beer, wine and craft cocktails are also on offer. All orders are placed through a virtual kiosk and seating is first come, first serve in Urbanspace's communal dining area.

"There's a reason the Bash Burger has been coined 'the champion of burgers' all these years, so we couldn't pass up the opportunity to give New Yorkers a dedicated space to order their favorite American classic," says McDonald. He adds, "This Urbanspace location is the first outpost of more to come, and we're eager to watch what's to come for Bash Burger today and in the future."

Bash Burger is located at 230 Park Avenue between East 45th and East 46th Streets, and is open daily from 11:00am to 9:00pm for pickup, delivery and sit-down service; reservations are not accepted. Visit bashburger.com and follow @championofburgers for more info.

About URBANSPACE NYC

URBANSPACE NYC creates immersive food halls with a focus on hospitality excellence. Visit their 6 locations: Vanderbilt, 787 West 52nd St, Zero Irving, 570 Lexington, and 100 Pearl, and their Singapore-inspired food hall: URBAN HAWKER. Keep up with Urbanspace for exciting announcements at urbanspacenyc.com and follow updates for Urbanspace in New York at @urbanspacenyc .

About Mercer Street Hospitality

Founded in 1993 by John McDonald, Mercer Street Hospitality owns and operates a boutique collection of restaurants and bars including: Lure Fishbar New York & Chicago, Bowery Meat Company, Bistrot Leo, Hancock St, Bar Tulix, Smyth Tavern, Galerie Bar, Butterfly Soho and A60 Rooftop, as well as the group's latest project, Seahorse, opening inside the W New York Hotel - Union Square.

Contact:

Kathleen Hobson

469.394.0611

kathleen@beccapr.com

Bash Burger (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mercer Street Hospitality