2U Signs 50 New Online Degrees with Six University Partners

With unprecedented demand for its 'flex' degree model, 2U plans to launch at least 80 new degrees with university partners in 2024

LANHAM, Md., Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU), the company behind global online learning platform edX , today announced it has signed contracts with six universities to launch 50 new degree programs under the company's 'flex' degree partnership model, with the majority launching in 2024. The new online degrees will be offered by four new 2U partners– Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences (ACPHS) , Hawai'i Pacific University (HPU) , King's College London , and Maryville University –and two existing 2U partners, Emerson College and University of Cape Town (UCT) .

Today's announcement underscores the significant demand for 2U's 'flex' degree model and follows seven previously-announced degree contracts set to launch in 2024, including those from UC Davis and UNC Chapel-Hill . This continued momentum builds toward 2U's plan to launch at least 80 new degree programs in 2024.

"We have unprecedented demand for our flexible partnership model," said Andrew Hermalyn, President of Partnerships at 2U, the company behind edX. "This sharp increase highlights the appetite for continued digital innovation among universities and is a testament to the transformative power of public-private higher education partnerships. With our partners, we'll continue to provide greater and more equitable pathways to the world's best higher education."

Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences, a new 2U partner, will launch its first online degrees, a Master of Science in Biomedical Sciences and a Master of Science in Biomanufacturing and Bioprocessing, on edX. The MS in Biomedical Sciences is designed to provide students the opportunity to strengthen their academic record for entrance into health professions programs such as medicine, dentistry, optometry, physician assistant, and pharmacy. The MS in Biomanufacturing and Bioprocessing aims to meet the expanding workforce needs in biomanufacturing and bioprocessing by preparing the next generation of life science professionals, including those already working within the industry, to operate effectively in this evolving industrial setting.

Hawai'i Pacific University, a private, nonprofit institution on O'ahu renowned for its exceptional cultural diversity, is expanding its online program portfolio by introducing four master's degrees on edX. HPU will continue to meet the growing demand for programs and practitioners in education, data, and health sciences, launching a Master of Science in Data Science, a Master of Science in Cybersecurity, a Master of Social Work (MSW), and a Master of Education in Educational Leadership. HPU will also utilize 2U's clinical placement support for students enrolled in the online MSW program.

King's College London, a new 2U partner, will launch a Master's in Professional Studies on edX– a first of its kind for the university. Created with a 'build-your-own' learning approach, students will be able to choose from over 100 existing King's Online courses from across all nine of King's individual schools to help complete their degree across a wide variety of specializations, ranging from mental health policy to business. King's will also offer 12 Professional Certificate programs on edX in fields including law, technology, business, and healthcare.

Maryville University, a new 2U partner, will launch 47 online education programs on edX, including 28 undergraduate degrees, 11 graduate degrees, five undergraduate certificates, and three graduate certificates. Maryville is committed to creating affordable pathways to higher education, with many of its online graduate degrees on edX disruptively priced at or under $27,000, including an MBA and Master of Science degrees in cutting-edge fields such as artificial intelligence, healthcare care management, and cybersecurity.

Emerson College, renowned for its emphasis on the art of storytelling and the science of marketing analytics, will build on its existing partnership with 2U to launch an online Master of Marketing degree. As a media and communications-focused institution, Emerson is uniquely positioned to deliver a program that not only fosters creativity and storytelling but also harnesses the power of data and analytics to drive marketing innovation.

University of Cape Town will build on its existing partnership with 2U to launch three online postgraduate diplomas – one-year graduate level programs – on edX in marketing, public sector accounting, and sports management. Additionally, UCT will be offering a stackable credit pathway where learners who have completed UCT short courses on relevant topics can apply those courses to the full postgraduate diploma.

2U and its partners continue to invest in high-quality, cutting-edge content across the most in-demand fields. As one of the world's leading developers of tech talent, 2U is committed to expanding its existing portfolio of free-to-degree offerings on edX that meet learners where they are with the courses and programs they need to drive impactful career outcomes. Learn more at 2U.com .

