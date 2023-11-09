US LBM FOUNDATION CONTINUES SUPPORT OF VETERANS

National building products distributor's charitable foundation partners with multiple organizations, including donating more than $1 million to the Gary Sinise Foundation since 2020

ATLANTA, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The US LBM Foundation, a nonprofit organization founded by leading specialty building materials distributor US LBM, has recently partnered with several organizations focused on improving the quality of life for America's veterans and their families.

Retired U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Patrick Scrogin thanks the Gary Sinise Foundation and supporters for the specially adapted smart home that is being built for him and his family outside of Chicago in St. Charles, Ill. Scrogin lost his left leg above the knee when his helicopter crashed during a mission in Iraq in 2007. (PRNewswire)

This year, the Foundation has donated $550,000 to the Gary Sinise Foundation's R.I.S.E. (Restoring Independence, Supporting Empowerment) Program, which builds mortgage-free, specially adapted smart homes for our nation's most severely wounded heroes. Since beginning its partnership with the Gary Sinise Foundation in 2020, the US LBM Foundation has contributed more than $1.1 million to the organization, with US LBM also providing discounted building materials.

"As we've grown as a company and as an organization, our size and scale not only afford us the ability to help those in need, but also the responsibility to do so," said US LBM Foundation Chairman and US LBM President and CEO L.T. Gibson. "It is our honor to partner with such a worthwhile organization and to contribute funds and discounted building materials toward building homes for our wounded heroes."

The US LBM Foundation's recent contributions have been used to support two R.I.S.E housing projects for wounded veterans:

A house built in the Milwaukee area for retired U.S. Army Captain Jason Church that was completed in July. US LBM's Wisconsin Building Supply provided discounted building materials and designed a handicap-accessible kitchen to suit Jason and his family's needs.

A home outside of Chicago in St. Charles, Ill. that is currently being constructed for retired U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Patrick Scrogin. US LBM's Hines Supply has provided discounted building materials to the project, and Scrogin and his family are slated to move into their new home early next year.

Additionally, the US LBM Foundation has partnered with the Veterans Community Project, a nonprofit organization dedicated to ending Veteran homelessness, providing $25,000 along with US LBM providing discounted building materials to assist the building of a tiny home community in Sioux Falls, S.D.

The Foundation also recently contributed $10,000 to the United Heroes League, which provides sporting camps and equipment to children of service members who have been deployed.

"Our veterans and their families have sacrificed so much for our country," said Gibson. "This Veterans Day, and every day, we say a heartfelt 'thank you' to everyone who has served."

The US LBM Foundation is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the quality of life in communities across the United States. The Foundation was established in 2013 by US LBM, a leader in the building materials industry, to help fulfill the company's mission of giving back to the communities where it operates. The US LBM Foundation supports causes and organizations through financial and in-kind donations that address critical community challenges, including economic development, housing, health care and human services. For more information, visit uslbmfoundation.org.

Contact: Timothy Wirth

US LBM Communications

484-886-5705

tim.wirth@uslbm.com

A specially adapted smart home is currently under construction by the Gary Sinise Foundation outside of Chicago in St. Charles, Ill. for retired U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Patrick Scrogin. The house is expected to completed early next year. (PRNewswire)

Pat Briody, location manager at US LBM’s Hines Supply location in Wheaton, Ill., writes a message of support on the unfinished walls of a specially adapted smart home currently under construction by the Gary Sinise Foundation in St. Charles, Ill. for retired U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Patrick Scrogin. In addition to financial support from the US LBM Foundation, US LBM’s Hines Supply has provided discounted building materials to the project. (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/The US LBM Foundation) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The US LBM Foundation