REMY Robotics launches in the United States radically transforming restaurants by making high quality healthy food affordable and accessible

After secretly serving over 100,000 meals with an average rating of 4.7 stars, Remy launches its fast-fine restaurant "Better Days" in New York City

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the past two years, secret kitchen laboratories staffed entirely by robots have been cooking gourmet meals for customers in Barcelona, Madrid, Paris, and New York City. The robotic chefs, operating out of both retail and CloudKitchens locations are the brainchild of entrepreneur and engineer Yegór Traiman. Five years ago, Traiman founded Remy Robotics with the vision of making high quality, healthy food accessible and affordable to everyone. After years of meticulous testing behind closed doors, the robots are now ready to demonstrate their capabilities to deliver what was previously thought impossible, perfectly cooking complex dishes like salmon teriyaki, citrus chicken, and beautifully prepared vegetables like turmeric cauliflower, string beans, and miso buttered corn. With its US launch, Remy Robotics is also unveiling its first-ever robot restaurant brand Better Days , a fast-fine concept offering pricing and convenience comparable to fast food with the quality and taste of a full service restaurant.

Remy Robotics emerges from stealth in NYC after secretly serving over 100,000 meals to customers with 4.7 star ratings.

Just as McDonald's applied the industrial assembly line to revolutionize the industry and create the trillion dollar fast food segment, Remy Robotics harnesses the power of AI, robotics, and culinary engineering to make high quality healthy food accessible and affordable. Until now, the application of robotics in the restaurant industry has been limited to sophisticated vending machines like pizza makers or single process automation like frying french fries. Remy's flexible autonomous robotic kitchens can cook multiple food types and hundreds of dishes, while requiring as little space as 200 square feet, none of the ventilation systems of traditional kitchens, and no human chefs. Remy's technology makes it possible to produce high quality food at scale in a way previously thought impossible.

Remy's robotic platform utilizes a hub-and-spoke model. The company's culinary engineering team develops algorithmic recipes and cooking techniques based on parameters such as a food's heat absorption, weight, granularity, and continued cooking during delivery. Human chefs prep the food in a central commissary and then it is transported in specially-designed packaging to node kitchens where robots do all of the cooking. Food is stored in an integrated cold chain before being transferred to an oven and cooked to exact specifications using algorithmic recipes in robotic ovens. Once cooked, the AI algorithms are applied to control food's quality with infrared sensors that monitor the food's internal temperature and a precision scale that calculates moisture reduction. Remy's technology is so precise and powerful that it adjusts cook times automatically for orders depending on whether they are placed for delivery, takeout or dine-in. This approach ensures consumers get their food hot and cooked to perfection.

Remy's first brand Better Days , currently available in New York City through the brand's dedicated app and delivery service providers like Uber Eats, Doordash, and Grubhub, aims to make wholesome high quality everyday eating a joyous, effortless, and affordable experience. The concept offers Better Meals which feature a main course, rice, and veggie with a menu ranging from Lemon Dill Salmon to Butternut Squash Lasagna or Citrus Herb Chicken and veggies including shoyu broccoli, turmeric cauliflower, and sweet and sour eggplant. The food is made for everyday dining and priced accordingly offering a plate of Salmon Teriyaki and Rice or Citrus Chicken and Roasted Potatoes for $12. Better Days aims to replace the need to cook or shop for groceries, and is perfect every time because the Remy platform focuses on what robots are good at, repetition and consistency. Remy will continue to expand the Better Days menu to be diverse enough to satisfy the variety of food types desired by young professionals and families, and its technology will enable high quality food options to be brought to previously underserved markets through retail as well as delivery-only locations throughout the country.

"Remy Robotics exists to do what was previously thought impossible – make high-quality delicious food consistently, accessibly, and profitably at scale," said CEO and Founder Yegór Traiman. "With the launch of Better Days in New York we are taking major steps, we're just starting to show what is possible. Our goal is to make good food at an affordable price available and accessible to everyone while creating better jobs and improving the work environment for chefs.", said Traiman.

ABOUT Remy Robotics

Remy Robotics is a technology company that combines AI, robotics, and culinary engineering to radically transform the restaurant industry. Our flexible autonomous robotic kitchens deliver what was previously thought impossible - high quality delicious food affordably, consistently and profitably at scale. Remy's first robot-prepared restaurant brand Better Days is available for delivery in New York City on all major delivery apps, a fast-fine concept offering pricing and convenience comparable to fast food with quality and taste comparable to a full service restaurant.

Links to add:

https://www.order.store/store/better-days-40-05-skillman-ave/GDP5O8n6W3y_U8v9fkV3Fg

Download the App: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/better-days-delivery/id6467423624

CONTACT:

Mason Harrison

209.743.9439

mason@brandpolicy.co

View original content:

SOURCE Remy Robotics