THE N2 COMPANY WINS AGAIN FOR GROWTH, INNOVATION, AND CULTURE

IRVING, Texas, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The N2 Company (N2) is closing out 2023 with a few more awards to add to its growing shelf of recognition: Franchise Business Review included N2 on the Most Innovative Franchises and Top Franchise for Veterans lists, and Franchise Times ranked N2's flagship franchise, Stroll magazine, on its annual Top 400 rankings.

The three recognitions highlight distinct strengths of the national media franchise – growth, innovation, and culture.

The N2 Company owns several top magazine brands, including the nation's most extensive line of neighborhood magazines, Stroll. For the second year in a row, Franchise Times included Stroll magazine on its list of largest U.S. franchises based on global systemwide sales. According to the company, Stroll and other N2 brands are poised for further expansion.

"We've identified additional franchise opportunities nationwide and seek the right candidates to launch one of our niche magazines in their local community," said Bethany Mascena-Tracy, N2's Director of Franchise Recruitment.

N2 was identified by independent research firm, Franchise Business Review (FBR), as one of 60 franchise brands to make its Top Franchise for Veterans list and one of 100 franchises to be named a Most Innovative Franchise. Recognition from FBR is especially meaningful, said Mascena-Tracy, because it's based on anonymous and voluntary survey responses from more than 400 actual N2 franchisees.

In the latest survey, FBR found that more than 90% of N2 business owners recommend the franchise opportunity to others and would "do it all again" in response to owning an N2 franchise.

To learn more about The N2 Company's franchise brands and ownership opportunities, visit www.n2co.com .

About The N2 Company

Founded in 2004, The N2 Company helps businesses "connect with ideal clients" by partnering with affluent neighborhoods, real estate communities, new-mover audiences, and others, to produce 800+ custom publications – and more opening every week . Every N2 issue is personal, relevant, and unique to the community it serves. Visit The N2 Company online at www.n2co.com to learn about our full portfolio of brands: Stroll, Greet, Real Producers, BeLocal, and Hyport Digital.

