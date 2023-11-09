MY SALON Suite Celebrates Grand Opening of 300th Location, Welcomes Twenty-Two Aspiring Beauty Entrepreneurs to Conshohocken, Pa.

Local owners debut fourth location in Philadelphia suburbs with red carpet event

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Twenty-two talented beauty professionals are making their dreams come true as they open their very own salons and spas as part of MY SALON Suite's 300th location in Conshohocken, Pa. (200 Ridge Pike). This monumental occasion will be marked with a glamorous red carpet event hosted by local franchise partners Jenn and Andrew Navarro on Monday, November 13 from 5-7pm.

"Reaching our 300th location is a momentous achievement that reflects our unwavering commitment to empowering beauty entrepreneurs and transforming their dreams into reality," said Stacy Eley, president of Suite Management Franchising. "We're thrilled to continue our journey of supporting these talented professionals as they take the leap to own their businesses, backed by our comprehensive suite of resources and services. We couldn't be more excited about the potential for growth and success that this 300th location represents."

MY SALON Suite offers high-end salon and spa suites featuring a double-entry security system allowing safe, 24-hour access for Members and their clients. Beauty professionals also receive access to industry resources, discounts, and training to help grow their businesses, as well as to Square, to manage payment and appointment scheduling. As Members grow their businesses and take advantage of the financial and personal independence, they often see significant growth in their earnings.

The 7400 square-foot Conshohocken location is currently home to 22 Members, providing services from hair and makeup to skincare and microblading with the added appeal of holistic wellness services like salt therapy, hydrotherapy, and massage. The location has suites readily available for beauty professionals looking to take their business to the next level.

Specializing in custom and fashion color, Kelli Durkin, owner of Emerald Rose Studio, is thrilled to bring her 10 years of salon experience to MY SALON Suite.

"Being able to have a space to call mine is like a dream," said Durkin. "I finally feel at home and so do my clients. While the idea of owning a suite seemed intimidating at first, we've already established a supportive family here in Conshy. All of the Members are absolutely amazing and it's so great being able to share and create with them."

The Navarros, who also own MY SALON Suite Pennsylvania locations in Abington, Suburban Square in Ardmore, and Lawrence Park in Broomall, were immediately attracted to the brand's focus on supporting entrepreneurs as they pursue their dreams of business ownership.

"My SALON Suite is more than just a business; it's a community of beauty entrepreneurs who inspire and empower each other," said Jenn Navarro. "Our Members are proof that with dedication and the right environment, anyone can achieve success while enjoying financial stability and flexibility. The journey of our new suite Members in Conshohocken is going to be incredible, and we're thrilled to be part of their success story."

On Monday, November 13, MY SALON Suite in Conshohocken will celebrate its new Members and welcome guests with a red carpet event. Each Member will be formally introduced and have their photo taken as they cut the ribbon and accept the ceremonial key to their suite. Guests can tour the suites and enjoy wine, appetizers, door prizes, beauty giveaways and more.

About MY SALON Suite

MY SALON Suite is a nationwide franchise of turnkey beauty salon suite studios that allows independent salon professionals to provide beauty services to their own respective clients. The co-working style space is the latest concept in the beauty services industry bringing together a collection of independent beauty professionals in one luxurious location. Founded in 2010, MY SALON Suite has since expanded to more than 280 locations across the U.S. and Canada.

MY SALON Suite has been recognized as a leading franchise opportunity by some of the most prestigious business lists, including the Entrepreneur Franchise 500 and the Inc. 5000. With industry-leading knowledge, operational processes and support services, MY SALON Suite helps franchise owners successfully build, open and manage upscale private salon suite facilities for highly qualified, established beauty service professionals, who are ready to make an investment in themselves and their professional success by running their own salon business.

For more information about MY SALON Suite, please visit: https://www.mysalonsuite.com/ .

