A-GAME Beverages Inc. will be the Official Rehydration Drink of Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A-GAME Beverages Inc., maker of A-GAME, the ultimate hydration beverage, will be the official rehydration drink of Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA, the world's first Bareknuckle MMA promotion. A-GAME will be providing fighters with proper rehydration while keeping them at peak performance in the upcoming events that are considered "The Most Violent Show on Earth."

A-GAME is an innovative beverage designed to help the body refuel, rehydrate and recover after a workout, bringing out the best in every athlete. With 8 essential vitamins, sea salt for natural electrolytes and honey for natural sweetness, A-GAME will be able to provide the fighters with the best formula to replenish their bodies and expedite the recovery process. This partnership is a move that sheds light on the importance of proper hydration for MMA fighters as well as all athletes.

Dean Toole, CEO of Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA, commented, "We are beyond excited to welcome A-GAME as the newest member of the Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA family. This partnership goes beyond the usual — it's a game-changer for our athletes. Proper hydration is crucial in combat sports, and A-GAME provides our fighters with a superior formula to replenish their bodies and recover faster, keeping them safe and at peak performance. As we look towards the action-packed event on November 10th in Biloxi, Mississippi, we're confident that with A-GAME's support, the future of our promotion is not just bright, but hydrated and healthy."

"Partnering with A-GAME is a knockout move for Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA," Jorge 'Gamebred' Masvidal, Chairman and Founder of Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA, added. "Their commitment to athlete health and performance mirrors our own, ensuring that our warriors are rehydrated with the best there is. Hydration is the backbone of recovery and performance, and with A-GAME's superior hydration solutions in our corner, we're setting a new standard for the sport. As we prepare for our explosive event in Biloxi, we're not just promising our fans a show; we're guaranteeing our fighters the support they need to be their best. This is the future of bareknuckle MMA, and it's looking mighty hydrated."

Former Major League Baseball All-Star, World Series champion, and Chairman of the Board, A-GAME Beverages, Inc., Johnny Damon stated, "A-GAME is super excited to partner with Dean Toole, a marketing genius, and Gamebred in the only true bloodsport. Jorge Masvidal is one of the best of all time and a true American, and knows the dedication to go out there and give his AGAME."

Gamebred Bareknuckle 6 will be hosted on November 10th at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum in Biloxi, Mississippi. Heavyweight MMA fighters Roy Nelson and Alan Belcher will battle it out with bare knuckles with several other fights set to follow. The event will be streamed live and available to watch on Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA's YouTube Channel. Tickets to attend the event are also still available online. Stay tuned for more information regarding upcoming events.

About A-GAME Beverages, Inc.

Backed by All-Star athletes and partners Johnny Damon, Major League Baseball Champion, Chairman and Co-Founder of A-GAME Beverages, Inc., Bo Jackson, Major League Baseball All-Star and NFL All-Pro, A-GAME investor, A-GAME Board of Directors member and arguably one of the greatest athletes of all time, NASCAR driver Ryan Sieg, platinum-selling recording artist Ryan Cabrera, professional water skier and two-time world champion Thomas Degasperi, and A-GAME's newest brand ambassador Tyler Adams, U.S. Soccer Male Player of the Year and Leeds United midfielder, A-GAME is on a mission to equip athletes of all levels with the highest quality hydration beverages so you can always #BringYourAGAME. To learn more about A-GAME, visit https://drinkagame.com/.

About Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA

Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA is the world's first MMA promotion founded by UFC superstar, Jorge 'Gamebred' Masvidal. His bareknuckle fighting career started in the Backyards of Miami and has now come full circle as he offers a platform to other fighters to showcase their skills in what is described as "The Most Violent Show on Earth." To stream the upcoming Gamebred Bareknuckle 6 event live on November 10th and to view previous events such as Gamebred Bareknuckle 5, which included Two Former UFC Heavyweight Champions, Junior Dos Santos and Fabricio Werdum, visit the Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/@GamebredBareknuckleMMA.

