evamor Water Announces Partnership with Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys Quarterback

COVINGTON, La., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- evamor®, renowned for its natural artesian, single source, highly alkaline water, announces a dynamic partnership with the Dallas Cowboys' star quarterback and Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award winner, Dak Prescott. evamor®, with its rare alkaline artesian source, aims to bring premium natural hydration to consumers with one of pro footballs' premier athletes and greatest ambassadors off the field. The partnership is expected to significantly heighten evamor®'s profile nationally, but especially across Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma, and Arkansas.

evamor water logo (PRNewswire)

evamor® Water, announces partnership with the Dallas Cowboys' star and Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year, Dak Prescott.

"Dak Prescott is not only a remarkable man, but also a determined leader, skilled athlete and resilient symbol of determination. His dedication and humility on and off the field, with his Faith Fight Finish Foundation, resonate deeply with evamor®'s brand ethos," said Bo Reily, CEO of evamor®. "We are thrilled to team up with Dak, because he will be the face of evamor® for years to come."

evamor®'s collaboration with Dak will use a blend of digital and traditional messaging, designed to highlight the partnership, and enhance brand awareness, increase distribution, and grow sales. Dak will be featured in various promotional campaigns, highlighting his personal brand of positive, authentic, and inspirational leadership.

"This partnership with evamor® is incredibly meaningful to me. I've always emphasized health, fitness, and the relentless pursuit of excellence. These are values that I share with evamor®," stated Dak Prescott. "I'm excited to partner with a smooth great tasting all-natural artesian water which is high in natural alkalinity and also Louisiana born and raised."

Follow evamor® water on social media and join a community who appreciates quality, community, and a forward-thinking commitment to excellence.

About evamor® water: evamor® is a premium, naturally alkaline artesian water brand, sourced from a rare, protected aquifer deep in the Earth. evamor® water is known for its exceptional taste and purity, and the brand is committed to sustainable practices, focusing on health-centric products while actively contributing to community wellness and environmental conservation.

About Dak Prescott: Rayne Dakota "Dak" Prescott, quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys, has become an iconic figure in American football. He is currently the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year and has also been named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year and a Pro Bowl selection, all testaments to his leadership, skill, and dedication to the sport. Dak also holds a Bachelor's Degree in Educational Psychology and a Master's in Workforce Leadership from Mississippi State University and is the founder of the Faith Fight Finish Foundation.

Media Contact:

Name: Heather Woods-Menendez

Title: Vice President of Marketing

Company: evamor Water

Phone: (504)-400-0415

Email: hmenendez@evamor.com

Instagram: @evamorwater

Facebook: @evamor Natural Artesian Water

Dak Prescott for evamor Water (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE evamor Water