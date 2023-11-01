Sweeten The Holiday Season with Dippin' Dots Limited-Time Only Candy Cane Flavor

The seasonal ice cream flavor will transport tastebuds to a minty, sweet Winter Wonderland

PADUCAH, Ky, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 'Cane' you believe the holiday season is right around the corner? Dippin' Dots, the original beaded ice cream, is getting into the holiday spirit early, announcing the launch of their limited-edition seasonal flavor, Candy Cane.

The cool, new flavor combines a festive mix of red and green peppermint ice creams swirled together with classic vanilla ice cream to guarantee holiday enjoy-mint. This limited-time flavor is gluten-free and kosher certified and is the perfect dessert to transport you to the North Pole with every spoonful.

"It's the most wonderful time of the year! We are thrilled to bring Candy Cane Ice Cream to consumers across the country for a limited time this winter," said Matt Inderlied, Senior Vice President/General Manager, Dippin' Dots. "There is a high consumer demand for seasonal flavors, especially around the holidays. This Candy Cane-inspired flavor evokes the festive spirit of the season, not only in its look, but in its sweet, minty taste, too."

Candy Cane is available now at Dippin' Dots locations, convenience stores, amusement and entertainment venues, and local events nationwide.

For more information on Dippin' Dots, visit www.dippindots.com. For product images, please click here.

About Dippin' Dots, L.L.C.

Dippin' Dots has produced and distributed its flash frozen tiny beads of ice cream, yogurt, and flavored ice products since 1988. Made at the company's production facility in Paducah, Kentucky, Dippin' Dots distributes its unique frozen products in all 50 states and 7 countries through its franchised and direct distribution network. For more information, including franchise opportunities, visit www.dippindots.com. Follow Dippin' Dots on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About J&J Snack Foods Corp.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: JJSF) is a leader and innovator in the snack food and frozen beverage industry. For over fifty years, the company has specialized in delicious snack and beverage brands for the foodservice and retail segments, serving up fun across the U.S. market. J&J Snack Foods' core brands include SUPERPRETZEL, the #1 soft pretzel brand, ICEE and SLUSH PUPPIE frozen beverages, and Dippin' Dots, the original beaded ice cream. The company's broad brand portfolio also includes LUIGI'S Real Italian Ice, MINUTE MAID* frozen ices, WHOLE FRUIT frozen fruit bars, DOGSTERS ice cream style treats for dogs, ¡Hola! Churros, THE FUNNEL CAKE FACTORY funnel cakes and fries, and bakery brands including MARY B'S, DADDY RAY'S, COUNTRY HOME BAKERS, and HILL & VALLEY. For more information, please visit http://www.jjsnack.com.

