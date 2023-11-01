Snap.Build Growing the Economy with Build For Rent (BFR) Projects in Multiple States

Platform Tailored to BFR Model for Speed and Efficiency

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Snap.Build , a best-in-class fintech company for the residential housing construction industry, specializes in working with the builder and lender communities to fund projects targeted to growing residential real estate areas with a concentration in the Build For Rent (BFR) category.

Today, BFR refers to the building segment made up of new, single-family homes which are a combination of detached free-standing residences as well as townhomes, duplexes and other single-family type homes --- all built with the purpose of renting.

"At Snap.Build, we continue to believe in the BFR opportunities we see in our core markets across the country. Our builders that operate in this space benefit from our non-recourse loans and the speed and efficiency that our technology platform delivers. Ultimately BFR builders need a lending partner that can match their ability to execute and deliver finished homes effectively and on time. We can match our builder's needs in providing finished units to invest in the BFR marketplace as well as speculative and pre-sold homes," notes Brad David, Snap.Build Executive Vice President of Building and Construction.

"During this challenging rate environment in our industry, we continue to provide capital not only to our BFR clients but also our spec and pre-sold builders in the for-sale categories. At Snap.Build we understand the needs of our builders and continue to refine our offering to address the myriad of challenges they face. Through best-in-class technology that supports our builders through 24/7 access to all project activity and an unparalleled draw management process, Snap.Build is the obvious choice for all BFR-focused builders as well as builders that are searching for capital to grow their operations."

Solving problems is what Snap.Build is about. "Snap.Build is committed to this sector and will continue to aggressively expand our presence." says Snap.Build CEO, Matt Merritt. The latest Snap.Build projects focusing on BFR markets include:

141-unit purpose built BFR townhouse project near new Hyundai EV plant



Snap.Build has secured a total project commitment of $30M ; Phase 1 already funded for $11.8M (for first 56 townhouse units)

Snap.Build has arranged over $55M BFR builds; over 350 units funded



Snap.Build is expected to fund over $45M in 2024

"Workforce housing" – Eufaula hasn't had a new BFR development in years



Phase 1 to include 20 townhouses and 15 detached single-family homes boasting many amenities



Phase 1 of 4 planned phases; August 2024 target competition date for phase 1



This project marks Snap.Build's first loan in Alabama

Project funding started in 2021 with 5 units and has since closed 55 units in the past 12 months with a goal of 75+ units in 2023 and 200 units in 2024



Snap.Build has funded $12.5 million with total funding in 2024 as $45M+



Scaling these BFR models with Snap.Build backing to make it an integral part of the residential building business in the Sunshine State for non-senior housing

About Snap.Build

Snap.Build is a groundbreaking fintech company serving the residential housing construction industry. The company specializes in non-recourse loans to small and medium-sized home builders for both speculative and pre-sold homes. Snap.Build utilizes proprietary technology allowing 24/7 access to all construction project activity and funding disbursement details, bridging the gap between the lender and the builder. Snap.Build provides the lender with added security, safety, and transparency; thereby, giving the builder greater access to capital and growing the lender's and the builder's businesses.

