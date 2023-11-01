The American Council of the Blind's 2023 Audio Description Awards Gala To Be Broadcast on November 14

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Council of the Blind (ACB) announces that the 2023 ACB Audio Description Awards Gala will air on November 14 at 7:30 p.m. ET. Created in 2021 to recognize outstanding achievement in audio description in entertainment and educational media, the Awards Gala features celebrity guests, film clips, and more than a dozen awards. The broadcast of the show will include captions, audio description, and a simultaneous Spanish translation.

Join hosts Marilee Talkington and Conchita Hernandez Legorreta as they welcome guests from the arts, entertainment, and sports worlds to celebrate accessible films, series, books, and video games. Awards will be presented in categories such as Lifetime Achievement, Innovation, Popular Entertainment, Live Events, Spanish Media (USA), and International. The winners of the Audio Description People's Choice Awards will also be announced.

Special guests include:

Shawn Levy , director of All the Light We Cannot See

Barbara Hinske , author of the Guiding Emily book series

Marla Runyan , two-time Olympian and Paralympian in track and field

James Rath , accessibility advocate and filmmaker

Sheridan O'Donnell , writer/director

Precious Perez , pop, R&B, and Latin singer/songwriter

Lavender Darcangelo, singer, activist, and America's Got Talent contestant

The Awards Gala will broadcast captioning, audio description, and a simultaneous Spanish translation. The English AD is written by Joel Snyder (Audio Description Associates, LLC) and voiced by Ren Leach. The Spanish AD and Spanish dubbing is created by Dicapta's team; the AD script writer is Andrea Gimenez, with narration by Oscar Javier Cuesta. Captions are provided by VITAC.

The Awards Gala will be available on multiple platforms:

Visit ADAwardsGala.org for more information.

About the American Council of the Blind

The American Council of the Blind is a national member-driven organization representing Americans who are blind or have low vision. For more than 60 years, ACB has been a leader in national, state, local, and international advocacy efforts. With 66 affiliates, ACB strives to increase independence, security, equality of opportunity, and the quality of life for all people who are blind or have low vision. For more information, visit www.acb.org.

