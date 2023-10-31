WinWire Launches a Generative AI Center of Excellence to Empower its Clients' Businesses

The Company will offer a variety of offerings and solutions to help clients accelerate their AI Journey

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WinWire, a leading Microsoft Solutions Partner, announced the launch of its Generative AI Center of Excellence (CoE) to empower businesses to adapt this emerging technology in more agile and efficient ways.

Through its CoE, WinWire is launching an industry-leading 20 Generative AI Azure Marketplace Offerings, which provides numerous pathways for Enterprises and Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) looking to adopt a Generative AI strategy. As inputs for its CoE strategy, WinWire has spoken with more than 600 executives in 2023, through a series of engaging and informative webinars on Generative AI, along with a recently completed AI in Healthcare Roadshow with Microsoft.

"At WinWire, we firmly believe that the technology industry is at an inflection point and Generative AI will transform businesses. Our mission is to guide our clients through understanding this technology and exploring the opportunities that make sense for them. Our investment in a Generative AI Center of Excellence reflects our passion for purpose-driven innovation and our unwavering pursuit of technology leadership," said Ashu Goel, CEO, WinWire.

"We believe that embracing cutting-innovative technologies such as Azure OpenAI services is the key to empowering businesses and fostering unparalleled growth. By responsibly integrating Generative AI into various business processes, we will enable enterprises to make data-driven decisions, improve efficiency, automate complex tasks and deliver personalized customer experiences," said Vineet Arora, CTO, WinWire.

WinWire and Generative AI

WinWire empowers businesses to kickstart their transformative journey with Generative AI. The company partners with Microsoft on their Azure OpenAI focus and has held joint webinars with Microsoft experts on topics such as the Power of Generative AI, the Generative AI based Copilot Framework, and Responsible Generative AI. For more information on how WinWire and Azure OpenAI can help businesses reimagine operations, streamline business functions, accelerate revenue growth, foster innovation, and enhance productivity, please visit WinWire's Generative AI microsite.

About WinWire

WinWire "Unleashes the Power of Azure and Generative AI" and enables enterprises across Healthcare, Software and Digital Platforms (ISVs), Retail, Hi-Tech, and Manufacturing to navigate their digital transformation journey. WinWire helps its customers drive business growth and gain competitive advantage through innovative software solutions. A global multi-award-winning Microsoft Partner, WinWire delivers Cloud, App Modernization, and Data & OpenAI solutions for their customers. The company offers a wide range of services, including cloud solutions, data analytics, and custom application development. WinWire is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA, and has seven offices globally. Learn more here.

