Procede Software Adds Key Functionality to Comprehensive Set of PACCAR Integrations with Three New Releases

PACCAR dealerships that partner with Procede will benefit from the company's commitment to driving value through customer-driven product development and from tight integration between its Excede dealer business system and PACCAR's proprietary systems.

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Procede Software, a leading heavy-duty commercial vehicle dealer business system (DBS) and solutions provider, today announced the release of three new integrations between its Excede software platform and PACCAR's proprietary systems. Together with Procede's existing PACCAR-specific integrations, they build on an already comprehensive integration set designed to streamline operations for dealerships across North America. The addition of these new integrations reflects Procede's ongoing commitment to building healthy relationships with OEMs across the industry for the benefit of its dealership network.

(PRNewsfoto/Procede Software) (PRNewswire)

Larry Kettler, CEO, said, "At Procede, we are committed to strategically aligning with OEMs across the ecosystem to better understand their needs and the needs of their dealerships and to advancing our products and services in ways that have a meaningful impact on their businesses." Kettler continued, "A key part of that strategy is dedicating strategic resources to proactively build best-in-class OEM integrations. We are excited to get these additional, new integrations into the hands of our PACCAR customers."

Procede's comprehensive set of integrations between Excede and PACCAR's proprietary systems supports critical processes and operations for key departments across the dealership. From parts and service to accounting and sales, the integrations enable cross-platform analytics that drive deeper business insights to facilitate improved eCommerce and streamlined parts and service processes.

PACCAR dealerships rely on integration between Excede and PACCAR's systems to streamline critical business operations. Scott Pearson, Dealer Principal at Peterbilt of Atlanta, said, "Tight integrations with our OEM-proprietary business systems are so important. They provide us with a means to do things better, faster, and more cost-efficiently in an ever-changing environment." Pearson continued, "I appreciate how responsive Procede is in integrating new OEM applications with Excede. It's clear they are committed to our success, and that's why it's so rewarding to work with them."

Procede engages closely with both OEMs and customers to identify key product development and integration opportunities to maximize business impact. The company has both formal and informal programs in place for capturing input. Rodrigo Piccini, Director of Product Management, explains, "We are committed to the success of our customers, and that means being the best partner we can be. A big part of that is listening and learning about their needs, and this additional set of integrations for our PACCAR dealerships is a direct reflection of that focus."

Procede customers interested in learning more about the new integrations between Excede and PACCAR's proprietary systems should contact customersuccess@procedesoftware.com

About Procede Software

Since 2001, Procede Software has been a leading provider of enterprise-level Dealer Management Solutions (DMS) for the heavy-duty truck and ancillary markets. Serving dealer locations throughout the United States and Canada, the industry's leading dealerships trust Excede to run their business because of its full functionality across all dealership departments, high reliability, and strong integration with their OEM providers. Procede Software is a Microsoft Certified Gold Partner: Excede, its powerful DMS, leverages the strength of Microsoft® SQL technology to provide advanced Windows® and browser-based applications with real-time information.

