O'BRIEN: TEAMSTER LOCAL 1224 PILOTS SAVED DOZENS OF LIVES ABOARD ALASKA AIR FLIGHT 2059

WASHINGTON, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a statement from Teamsters General President Sean M. O'Brien regarding the two members of Teamsters Local 1224 who prevented Alaska Air Flight 2059 from crashing after a security threat in the flight deck emerged.

"The two members represented by Teamsters Local 1224 saved the lives of more than 80 people who were aboard that flight. These two pilots, who have decades of flight experience between them, are heroes. Their rapid and level-headed response enabled them to de-escalate the situation, land the plane safely and protect their passengers.

"They are the embodiment of the courage, selflessness, and solidarity that being a Teamster is all about. On behalf of more than one million people represented by the Teamsters, I extend to them my utmost gratitude."

