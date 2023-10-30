Harmonic Announces Third Quarter 2023 Results

Video SaaS revenue up 42% year over year

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 30, 2023

"Today we reported third quarter results that were within our guidance range, despite the challenging macro-economic and carrier spending environment," said Patrick Harshman, president and chief executive officer of Harmonic. "Based on our strong backlog, our customers' multi-year growth plans, and the increasingly differentiated competitive position of our technologies and services, we remain confident in our mid- and long-term growth prospects."

Q3 Financial and Business Highlights

Financial

Broadband segment revenue: $75.8 million , compared to $91.9 million in the prior year period



Video segment revenue: $51.4 million , compared to $63.8 million in the prior year period

Broadband segment non-GAAP gross margin: 44.5% compared to 45.0% in the prior year period



Video segment non-GAAP gross margin: 56.9% compared to 59.3% in the prior year period

Operating income (loss): GAAP loss $8.6 million and non-GAAP income $0.1 million , compared to GAAP income $11.4 million and non-GAAP income $18.2 million in the prior year period

Net income (loss): GAAP net loss $6.5 million and non-GAAP net income of $0.0 million , compared to GAAP net income $8.7 million and non-GAAP net income $14.9 million in the prior year period

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA: $3.5 million income compared to $21.2 million income in the prior year period

Net income (loss) per share: GAAP net loss per share of $0.06 and non-GAAP net income per share of $0.00 , compared to GAAP net income per share of $0.08 and non-GAAP net income per share of $0.13 in the prior year period

Cash: $75.6 million , down $29.7 million year over year

Business

cOS™ solution (formerly CableOS ® ) commercially deployed with 104 customers, serving 23.5 million cable modems

cOS™ leadership extended to DOCSIS 4.0 through ground-breaking unification of full duplex, extended spectrum and 10G fiber and world-first DOCSIS 4.0 customer rollout

Recently launched Pier optical line terminal (OLT) shelf expands addressable fiber to the home market

Live sports streaming SaaS expansions and new wins drove 42% Video SaaS revenue growth year over year

Video Business Review

After careful consideration of the growth opportunities in both our Broadband business and Video SaaS business, and our capital allocation priorities over the next several years, we have initiated a formal strategic review process for our Video business. Together with financial and legal advisors, we are assessing a range of alternatives for the Video business to better position Harmonic for long-term shareholder value creation. As part of this process, we have received indications of interest in our Video business from a number of parties over the past several months. Since the strategic review may cause some disruption to the business, we are conservatively guiding our Video business for Q4 2023.

Please note that no timetable has been established for the completion of the review, and the review may not result in any transaction. We do not intend to disclose further developments with respect to the review process unless and until our board of directors approves a specific transaction or otherwise concludes its review.

Select Financial Information





GAAP

Non-GAAP Key Financial Results

Q3 2023

Q2 2023

Q3 2022

Q3 2023

Q2 2023

Q3 2022



(Unaudited, in millions, except per share data) Net revenue

$ 127.2

$ 156.0

$ 155.7

*

*

* Net income (loss)

$ (6.5)

$ 1.6

$ 8.7

$ —

$ 14.0

$ 14.9 Net income (loss) per share

$ (0.06)

$ 0.01

$ 0.08

$ 0.00

$ 0.12

$ 0.13

















Other Financial Information Q3 2023

Q2 2023

Q3 2022

(Unaudited, in millions) Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter (1) $ 3.5

$ 21.1

$ 21.2 Bookings for the quarter $ 96.3

$ 194.7

$ 171.1 Backlog and deferred revenue as of quarter end $ 627.2

$ 663.8

$ 490.1 Cash and cash equivalents as of quarter end $ 75.6

$ 71.0

$ 105.3



(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to "Preliminary Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation" below for a reconciliation to net income (loss), the most comparable GAAP measure. * Not applicable

Explanations regarding our use of non-GAAP financial measures and related definitions, and reconciliations of our GAAP and Non-GAAP measures, are provided in the sections below entitled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations".

Financial Guidance



Q4 2023 GAAP Financial Guidance (1) (Unaudited, in millions, except

percentages and per share data) Low

High Video

Broadband

Total GAAP

Video

Broadband

Total GAAP Net revenue $ 45

$ 105

$ 150

$ 55

$ 120

$ 175 Gross margin %







48.0 %









49.3 % Gross profit







$ 72









$ 86 Operating expenses







$ 70









$ 73 Operating income







$ 2









$ 13 Tax rate







113 %









113 % Net income (loss) per share







$ —









$ (0.02) Shares







112.3









112.3 Cash







$ 80









$ 95



2023 GAAP Financial Guidance (1) (Unaudited, in millions, except

percentages and per share data) Low

High Video

Broadband

Total GAAP

Video

Broadband

Total GAAP Net revenue $ 213

$ 378

$ 591

$ 223

$ 393

$ 616 Gross margin %







51.2 %









51.5 % Gross profit







$ 303









$ 317 Operating expenses







$ 289









$ 292 Operating income







$ 14









$ 25 Tax rate







113 %









113 % Net loss per share







$ (0.02)









$ (0.03) Shares







111.6









111.6 Cash







$ 80









$ 95



Q4 2023 Non-GAAP Financial Guidance (1) (Unaudited, in millions, except

percentages and per share data) Low

High Video

Broadband

Total

Video

Broadband

Total Gross margin % 59.0 %

44.0 %

48.5 %

60.0 %

45.0 %

49.7 % Gross profit $ 27

$ 46

$ 73

$ 33

$ 54

$ 87 Operating expenses $ 33

$ 29

$ 62

$ 35

$ 30

$ 65 Adjusted EBITDA(2) $ (5)

$ 19

$ 14

$ (1)

$ 26

$ 25 Tax rate (3)







20 %









20 % Net income per share (3)







$ 0.07









$ 0.14 Shares (3)







117.1









117.1 Cash (3)







$ 80









$ 95



(1) Refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations on Financial Guidance" below. Components may not sum to total due to rounding. (2) Refer to "Preliminary Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation on Financial Guidance" below for a reconciliation to net income (loss), the most comparable GAAP measure. (3) The guidance is provided at the total company level and not by segment.



2023 Non-GAAP Financial Guidance (1) (Unaudited, in millions, except

percentages and per share data) Low

High Video

Broadband

Total

Video

Broadband

Total Gross margin % 59.6 %

47.4 %

51.8 %

59.8 %

47.6 %

52.0 % Gross profit $ 127

$ 179

$ 306

$ 133

$ 187

$ 320 Operating expenses $ 141

$ 118

$ 259

$ 143

$ 119

$ 262 Adjusted EBITDA(2) $ (9)

$ 68

$ 59

$ (4)

$ 75

$ 71 Tax rate (3)







20 %









20 % Net income per share (3)







$ 0.30









$ 0.38 Shares (3)







117.7









117.7 Cash (3)







$ 80









$ 95



(1) Refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations on Financial Guidance" below. Components may not sum to total due to rounding. (2) Refer to "Preliminary Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation on Financial Guidance" below for a reconciliation to net income (loss), the most comparable GAAP measure. (3) The guidance is provided at the total company level and not by segment.

About Harmonic Inc.

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in virtualized broadband and video delivery solutions, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality video streaming and broadcast services to consumers globally. The company revolutionized broadband networking via the industry's first virtualized broadband solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software platforms, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and on-demand content on every screen. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements related to our expectations regarding: net revenue, gross margins, operating expenses, operating income (loss), Adjusted EBITDA, tax expense and tax rate, EPS and cash, as well as our plans for our strategic review of the Video business. Our expectations regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results in future periods are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. These risks include, in no particular order, the following: the market and technology trends underlying our Video and Broadband businesses will not continue to develop in their current direction or pace; the possibility that our products will not generate sales that are commensurate with our expectations or that our cost of revenue or operating expenses may exceed our expectations; the impact of general economic conditions on our sales and operations; the mix of products and services sold in various geographies and the effect it has on gross margins; delays or decreases in capital spending in the cable, satellite, telco, broadcast and media industries; customer concentration and consolidation; our ability to develop new and enhanced products in a timely manner and market acceptance of our new or existing products; losses of one or more key customers; risks associated with our international operations; exchange rate fluctuations of the currencies in which we conduct business; risks associated with our cOS™ (formerly CableOS®) and VOS product solutions; dependence on various video and broadband industry trends; inventory management; the lack of timely availability or the impact of increases in the prices of parts or raw materials necessary to produce our products; the effect of competition, on both revenue and gross margins; difficulties associated with rapid technological changes in our markets; risks associated with unpredictable sales cycles; our dependence on contract manufacturers and sole or limited source suppliers; and the effect on our business of natural disasters. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in Harmonic's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and our Current Reports on Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to the Company as of the date hereof, and Harmonic disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP" or referred to herein as "reported"). However, management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures provide management and other users with additional meaningful financial information that should be considered when assessing our ongoing performance. Our management regularly uses our supplemental non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate our business, establish operating budgets, set internal measurement targets and make operating decisions.

These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative for, measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. In addition, these non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. The Company believes that non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with Harmonic's results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP and that these measures should only be used to evaluate Harmonic's results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures.

The Company believes that the presentation of non-GAAP measures, when shown in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures, provides useful information to investors and management regarding financial and business trends relating to its financial condition and its historical and projected results of operations. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative to, the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The non-GAAP measures presented here are: Gross profit, operating expenses, income (loss) from operations, non-operating expenses and net income (loss), Adjusted EBITDA (including those amounts as a percentage of revenue) and net income (loss) per diluted share. The presentation of non-GAAP information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and is not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP results published by other companies. A reconciliation of the historical non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this press release to the most directly comparable historical GAAP financial measures is included with the financial statements provided with this press release. The non-GAAP adjustments described below have historically been excluded from our GAAP financial measures.

Our non-GAAP financial measures reflect adjustments based on the following items, as well as the related income tax effects:

Stock-based compensation - Although stock-based compensation is a key incentive offered to our employees, we continue to evaluate our business performance excluding stock-based compensation expenses. We believe that management is limited in its ability to project the impact stock-based compensation would have on our operating results. In addition, for comparability purposes, we believe it is useful to provide a non-GAAP financial measure that excludes stock-based compensation in order to better understand the long-term performance of our core business and to facilitate the comparison of our results to the results of our peer companies.

Restructuring and related charges - Harmonic from time to time incurs restructuring charges which primarily consist of employee severance, one-time termination benefits related to the reduction of its workforce, lease exit costs, and other costs. These charges are associated with material business shifts. We exclude these items because we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing long-term business and operating results.

Non-cash interest expense and other expenses related to convertible notes and other debt - We record the amortization of issuance costs as non-cash interest expense. We believe that excluding these costs provides meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance and liquidity, along with enhancing investors' ability to view the Company's results from management's perspective. In addition, we believe excluding these costs from the non-GAAP measures facilitates comparisons to our historical operating results and comparisons to peer company operating results.

Gain and losses on equity investments - We exclude the gain and losses from the sale of our equity investments in calculating our non-GAAP financial measures. We exclude these items because we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing long-term business and operating results.

Discrete tax items and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments - The income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments relates to the tax effect of the adjustments that we incorporate into non-GAAP financial measures in order to provide a more meaningful measure of non-GAAP net income.

Depreciation - Depreciation expense, along with interest, tax and stock-based compensation expense, and restructuring charges, is excluded from Adjusted EBITDA because we do not believe depreciation and the other items relate to the ordinary course of our business or are reflective of our underlying business performance.

Non-recurring advisory fees - There were non-recurring costs that we excluded from non-GAAP results relating to professional accounting, tax and legal fees associated with strategic corporate initiatives, including assessing corporate structure and organization, as we seek to optimize value for our business.

Harmonic Inc. Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)



September 29, 2023

December 31, 2022 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 75,622

$ 89,586 Short-term investments 6,305

— Accounts receivable, net 110,345

108,427 Inventories 103,748

120,949 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 33,117

26,337 Total current assets 329,137

345,299 Property and equipment, net 36,960

39,814 Operating lease right-of-use assets 21,604

25,469 Goodwill 237,161

237,739 Other non-current assets 48,949

61,697 Total assets $ 673,811

$ 710,018







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Convertible debt, current $ 114,654

$ 113,981 Other debts, current 4,820

4,756 Accounts payable 47,123

67,455 Deferred revenue 56,325

62,383 Operating lease liabilities, current 6,511

6,773 Other current liabilities 45,786

66,724 Total current liabilities 275,219

322,072 Other debts, non-current 9,992

11,161 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 20,019

24,110 Other non-current liabilities 27,781

28,169 Total liabilities 333,011

385,512







Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or

outstanding —

— Common stock, $0.001 par value, 150,000 shares authorized; 112,171 and 109,871

shares issued and outstanding at September 29, 2023 and December 31, 2022,

respectively 112

110 Additional paid-in capital 2,399,282

2,380,651 Accumulated deficit (2,046,416)

(2,046,569) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (12,178)

(9,686) Total stockholders' equity 340,800

324,506 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 673,811

$ 710,018

Harmonic Inc. Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 29, 2023

September 30, 2022

September 29, 2023

September 30, 2022 Revenue:













Appliance and integration $ 84,760

$ 116,441

$ 310,681

$ 351,293 SaaS and service 42,443

39,297

130,134

109,330 Total net revenue 127,203

155,738

440,815

460,623 Cost of revenue:













Appliance and integration 48,992

64,932

166,177

193,655 SaaS and service 16,527

12,202

43,960

36,781 Total cost of revenue 65,519

77,134

210,137

230,436 Total gross profit 61,684

78,604

230,678

230,187 Operating expenses:













Research and development 30,316

30,466

96,030

89,219 Selling, general and administrative 39,245

36,379

121,300

109,790 Restructuring and related charges 726

335

809

2,136 Total operating expenses 70,287

67,180

218,139

201,145 Income (loss) from operations (8,603)

11,424

12,539

29,042 Interest expense, net (619)

(1,284)

(2,125)

(4,111) Other income (expense), net 343

(118)

(86)

4,218 Income (loss) before income taxes (8,879)

10,022

10,328

29,149 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (2,384)

1,282

10,175

7,098 Net income (loss) $ (6,495)

$ 8,740

$ 153

$ 22,051















Net income (loss) per share:













Basic $ (0.06)

$ 0.08

$ —

$ 0.21 Diluted $ (0.06)

$ 0.08

$ —

$ 0.20 Weighted average shares outstanding:













Basic 112,031

105,228

111,431

104,617 Diluted 112,031

113,185

117,910

110,911

Harmonic Inc. Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited, in thousands)



Nine Months Ended

September 29, 2023

September 30, 2022 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income $ 153

$ 22,051 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:





Depreciation 9,178

9,225 Stock-based compensation 20,724

19,621 Amortization of convertible debt discount 673

897 Amortization of warrant 870

1,298 Foreign currency remeasurement (814)

(3,312) Deferred income taxes, net 2,026

1,798 Provision for expected credit losses and returns 1,790

1,835 Provision for excess and obsolete inventories 6,514

4,521 Gain on sale of investment in equity securities —

(4,370) Other adjustments 146

419 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable (4,348)

(22,115) Inventories 14,532

(34,952) Other assets 6,164

(10,371) Accounts payable (20,606)

1,305 Deferred revenues (8,312)

(955) Other liabilities (27,898)

(770) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 792

(13,875) Cash flows from investing activities:





Purchases of short-term investments (6,305)

— Proceeds from sale of investment —

7,962 Purchases of property and equipment (5,749)

(7,389) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (12,054)

573 Cash flows from financing activities:





Repurchase of common stock —

(5,133) Proceeds from other debts 3,829

3,499 Repayment of other debts (4,721)

(4,480) Proceeds from common stock issued to employees 6,552

6,129 Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (8,643)

(5,014) Net cash used in financing activities (2,983)

(4,999) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 281

(9,850) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (13,964)

(28,151) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 89,586

133,431 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 75,622

$ 105,280

Harmonic Inc. Preliminary GAAP Revenue Information (Unaudited, in thousands, except percentages)



Three Months Ended

September 29, 2023

June 30, 2023

September 30, 2022 Geography















Americas $ 91,221 72 %

$ 111,407 72 %

$ 106,467 68 % EMEA 28,465 22 %

36,242 23 %

38,444 25 % APAC 7,517 6 %

8,314 5 %

10,827 7 % Total $ 127,203 100 %

$ 155,963 100 %

$ 155,738 100 %

















Market















Service Provider $ 87,747 69 %

$ 108,703 70 %

$ 106,974 69 % Broadcast and Media 39,456 31 %

47,260 30 %

48,764 31 % Total $ 127,203 100 %

$ 155,963 100 %

$ 155,738 100 %











































Nine Months Ended







September 29, 2023

September 30, 2022 Geography















Americas





$ 318,294 72 %

$ 327,231 71 % EMEA





97,648 22 %

103,845 23 % APAC





24,873 6 %

29,547 6 % Total





$ 440,815 100 %

$ 460,623 100 %

















Market















Service Provider





$ 314,439 71 %

$ 298,046 65 % Broadcast and Media





126,376 29 %

162,577 35 % Total





$ 440,815 100 %

$ 460,623 100 %

Harmonic Inc. Preliminary Segment Information (Unaudited, in thousands, except percentages)



Three Months Ended September 29, 2023

Video



Broadband



Total Segment

Measures



Adjustments (1)

Consolidated

GAAP

Measures Net revenue $ 51,397



$ 75,806



$ 127,203



$ —

$ 127,203 Gross profit 29,241 (1)

33,763 (1)

63,004 (1)

(1,320)

61,684 Gross margin % 56.9 % (1)

44.5 % (1)

49.5 % (1)





48.5 %



























Three Months Ended June 30, 2023

Video



Broadband



Total Segment

Measures



Adjustments (1)

Consolidated

GAAP

Measures Net revenue $ 58,867



$ 97,096



$ 155,963



$ —

$ 155,963 Gross profit 36,303 (1)

49,076 (1)

85,379 (1)

(439)

84,940 Gross margin % 61.7 % (1)

50.5 % (1)

54.7 % (1)





54.5 %



























Three Months Ended September 30, 2022

Video



Broadband



Total Segment

Measures



Adjustments (1)

Consolidated

GAAP

Measures Net revenue $ 63,824



$ 91,914



$ 155,738



$ —

$ 155,738 Gross profit 37,859 (1)

41,343 (1)

79,202 (1)

(598)

78,604 Gross margin % 59.3 % (1)

45.0 % (1)

50.9 % (1)





50.5 %



























Nine Months Ended September 29, 2023

Video



Broadband



Total Segment

Measures



Adjustments (1)

Consolidated

GAAP

Measures Net revenue $ 167,562



$ 273,253



$ 440,815



$ —

$ 440,815 Gross profit 100,158 (1)

133,129 (1)

233,287 (1)

(2,609)

230,678 Gross margin % 59.8 % (1)

48.7 % (1)

52.9 % (1)





52.3 %



























Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022

Video



Broadband



Total Segment

Measures



Adjustments (1)

Consolidated

GAAP

Measures Net revenue $ 205,881



$ 254,742



$ 460,623



$ —

$ 460,623 Gross profit 124,679 (1)

107,290 (1)

231,969 (1)

(1,782)

230,187 Gross margin % 60.6 % (1)

42.1 % (1)

50.4 % (1)





50.0 %



(1) Segment gross margin and segment gross profit are Non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" above and "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations".

Harmonic Inc. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited) (in thousands, except percentages and per share data)



Three Months Ended September 29, 2023

Revenue

Gross Profit

Total

Operating

Expense

Income

(Loss) from

Operations

Total Non-

operating

Expense, net

Net Income

(Loss) GAAP $ 127,203

$ 61,684

$ 70,287

$ (8,603)

$ (276)

$ (6,495) Stock-based compensation —

606

(6,635)

7,241

—

7,241 Restructuring and related charges —

714

(362)

1,076

—

1,076 Non-recurring advisory fees —

—

(364)

364

—

364 Non-cash interest and other expenses related to convertible

notes —

—

—

—

226

226 Discrete tax items and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments —

—

—

—

—

(2,390) Total adjustments —

1,320

(7,361)

8,681

226

6,517 Non-GAAP $ 127,203

$ 63,004

$ 62,926

$ 78

$ (50)

$ 22 As a % of revenue (GAAP)



48.5 %

55.3 %

(6.8) %

(0.2) %

(5.1) % As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)



49.5 %

49.5 %

0.1 %

— %

— % Diluted net income (loss) per share:





















GAAP



















$ (0.06) Non-GAAP



















$ 0.00 Shares used in per share calculation:





















GAAP



















112,031 Non-GAAP



















116,710



Three Months Ended June 30, 2023

Revenue

Gross Profit

Total

Operating

Expense

Income from

Operations

Total Non-

operating

Expense, net

Net Income GAAP $ 155,963

$ 84,940

$ 74,978

$ 9,962

$ (936)

$ 1,555 Stock-based compensation —

439

(5,620)

6,059

—

6,059 Restructuring and related charges —

—

—

—

—

— Non-recurring advisory fees —

—

(2,135)

2,135

—

2,135 Non-cash interest and other expenses related to convertible

notes —

—

—

—

223

223 Discrete tax items and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments —

—

—

—

—

3,982 Total adjustments —

439

(7,755)

8,194

223

12,399 Non-GAAP $ 155,963

$ 85,379

$ 67,223

$ 18,156

$ (713)

$ 13,954 As a % of revenue (GAAP)



54.5 %

48.1 %

6.4 %

(0.6) %

1.0 % As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)



54.7 %

43.1 %

11.6 %

(0.5) %

8.9 % Diluted net income per share:





















GAAP



















$ 0.01 Non-GAAP



















$ 0.12 Shares used in per share calculation:





















GAAP and Non-GAAP



















119,255



Three Months Ended September 30, 2022

Revenue

Gross Profit

Total

Operating

Expense

Income from

Operations

Total Non-

operating

Expense, net

Net Income GAAP $ 155,738

$ 78,604

$ 67,180

$ 11,424

$ (1,402)

$ 8,740 Stock-based compensation —

607

(5,853)

6,460

—

6,460 Restructuring and related charges —

(9)

(335)

326

—

326 Non-cash interest and other expenses related to convertible

notes —

—

—

—

303

303 Discrete tax items and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments —

—

—

—

—

(942) Total adjustments —

598

(6,188)

6,786

303

6,147 Non-GAAP $ 155,738

$ 79,202

$ 60,992

$ 18,210

$ (1,099)

$ 14,887 As a % of revenue (GAAP)



50.5 %

43.1 %

7.3 %

(0.9) %

5.6 % As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)



50.9 %

39.2 %

11.7 %

(0.7) %

9.6 % Diluted net income per share:





















GAAP



















$ 0.08 Non-GAAP



















$ 0.13 Shares used in per share calculation:





















GAAP and Non-GAAP



















113,185



Nine Months Ended September 29, 2023

Revenue

Gross Profit

Total

Operating

Expense

Income from

Operations

Total Non-

operating

Expense, net

Net Income GAAP $ 440,815

$ 230,678

$ 218,139

$ 12,539

$ (2,211)

$ 153 Stock-based compensation —

1,895

(18,829)

20,724

—

20,724 Restructuring and related charges —

714

(445)

1,159

—

1,159 Non-recurring advisory fees —

—

(2,499)

2,499

—

2,499 Non-cash interest and other expenses related to convertible notes —

—

—

—

672

672 Discrete tax items and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments —

—

—

—

—

3,099 Total adjustments —

2,609

(21,773)

24,382

672

28,153 Non-GAAP $ 440,815

$ 233,287

$ 196,366

$ 36,921

$ (1,539)

$ 28,306 As a % of revenue (GAAP)



52.3 %

49.5 %

2.8 %

(0.5) %

— % As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)



52.9 %

44.5 %

8.4 %

(0.3) %

6.4 % Diluted net income per share:





















GAAP



















$ — Non-GAAP



















$ 0.24 Shares used in per share calculation:





















GAAP and Non-GAAP



















117,910



Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022

Revenue

Gross Profit

Total

Operating

Expense

Income from

Operations

Total Non-

operating

Income

(Expense), net

Net Income GAAP $ 460,623

$ 230,187

$ 201,145

$ 29,042

$ 107

$ 22,051 Stock-based compensation —

1,691

(17,930)

19,621

—

19,621 Restructuring and related charges —

91

(2,136)

2,227

—

2,227 Gain on sale of equity investment —

—

—

—

(4,349)

(4,349) Non-cash interest and other expenses related to convertible notes —

—

—

—

899

899 Discrete tax items and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments —

—

—

—

—

917 Total adjustments —

1,782

(20,066)

21,848

(3,450)

19,315 Non-GAAP $ 460,623

$ 231,969

$ 181,079

$ 50,890

$ (3,343)

$ 41,366 As a % of revenue (GAAP)



50.0 %

43.7 %

6.3 %

— %

4.8 % As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)



50.4 %

39.3 %

11.0 %

(0.7) %

9.0 % Diluted net income per share:





















GAAP



















$ 0.20 Non-GAAP



















$ 0.37 Shares used in per share calculation:





















GAAP and Non-GAAP



















110,911

Harmonic Inc. Calculation of Adjusted EBITDA by Segment (Unaudited) (In thousands)



Three Months Ended September 29, 2023

Video

Broadband Income (loss) from operations (1) $ (6,050)

$ 6,128 Depreciation 1,343

1,746 Other non-operating expenses, net 132

211 Adjusted EBITDA(2) (4,575)

8,085 Revenue 51,397

75,806 Adjusted EBITDA margin % (2) (8.9) %

10.7 %









Three Months Ended June 30, 2023

Video

Broadband Income from operations (1) $ 90

$ 18,066 Depreciation 1,388

1,671 Other non-operating expenses, net (52)

(84) Adjusted EBITDA(2) 1,426

19,653 Revenue 58,867

97,096 Adjusted EBITDA margin % (2) 2.4 %

20.2 %









Three Months Ended September 30, 2022

Video

Broadband Income from operations (1) $ 2,907

$ 15,303 Depreciation 1,467

1,630 Other non-operating expenses, net (56)

(62) Adjusted EBITDA(2) 4,318

16,871 Revenue 63,824

91,914 Adjusted EBITDA margin % (2) 6.8 %

18.4 %



Nine Months Ended September 29, 2023

Video

Broadband Income (loss) from operations (1) $ (7,386)

$ 44,307 Depreciation 4,117

5,061 Other non-operating expenses, net (42)

(44) Adjusted EBITDA(2) (3,311)

49,324 Revenue 167,562

273,253 Adjusted EBITDA margin % (2) (2.0) %

18.1 %









Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022

Video

Broadband Income from operations (1) $ 17,317

$ 33,573 Depreciation 4,613

4,612 Other non-operating expenses, net (62)

(69) Adjusted EBITDA(2) 21,868

38,116 Revenue 205,881

254,742 Adjusted EBITDA margin % (2) 10.6 %

15.0 %



(1) Refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" above. (2) Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are Non-GAAP financial measures. Refer below for the reconciliation of consolidated adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Harmonic Inc. Preliminary Net Income (Loss) to Consolidated Segment Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation (Unaudited) (In thousands)



Three Months Ended

September 29, 2023

June 30, 2023

September 30, 2022 Net income (loss) (GAAP) $ (6,495)

$ 1,555

$ 8,740 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (2,384)

7,471

1,282 Interest expense, net 619

800

1,284 Depreciation 3,089

3,059

3,097 EBITDA (5,171)

12,885

14,403











Adjustments









Stock-based compensation 7,241

6,059

6,460 Restructuring and related charges 1,076

—

326 Non-recurring advisory fees 364

2,135

— Total consolidated segment adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 3,510

$ 21,079

$ 21,189 Revenue $ 127,203

$ 155,963

$ 155,738 Net income (loss) margin (GAAP) (5.1) %

1.0 %

5.6 % Consolidated segment adjusted EBITDA margin (Non-GAAP) 2.8 %

13.5 %

13.6 %



Nine Months Ended

September 29, 2023

September 30, 2022 Net income (GAAP) $ 153

$ 22,051 Provision for income taxes 10,175

7,098 Interest expense, net 2,125

4,111 Depreciation 9,178

9,225 EBITDA 21,631

42,485







Adjustments





Stock-based compensation 20,724

19,621 Restructuring and related charges 1,159

2,227 Non-recurring advisory fees 2,499

— Gain on sale of equity investment —

(4,349) Total consolidated segment adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 46,013

$ 59,984 Revenue $ 440,815

$ 460,623 Net income margin (GAAP) — %

4.8 % Consolidated segment adjusted EBITDA margin (Non-GAAP) 10.4 %

13.0 %

Harmonic Inc. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations on Financial Guidance (Unaudited) (In millions, except percentages and per share data)



Q4 2023 Financial Guidance (1)

Revenue

Gross Profit

Total Operating

Expense

Income from

Operations

Net Income (Loss) GAAP $ 150 to $ 175

$ 72 to $ 86

$ 70 to $ 73

$ 2 to $ 13

$ — to $ (2) Stock-based compensation expense —

1

(6)

7

7 Restructuring and related charges —

—

(2)

2

2 Gain on equity investment —

—

—

—

(3) Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments —

—

—

—

2 to 13 Total adjustments —

1

(8)

9

8 to 19 Non-GAAP $ 150 to $ 175

$ 73 to $ 87

$ 62 to $ 65

$ 11 to $ 22

$ 8 to $ 17 As a % of revenue (GAAP)







48.0 % to 49.3 %

46.7 % to 41.7 %

1.4 % to 7.7 %

— % to (1.1) % As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)







48.5 % to 49.7 %

41.3 % to 37.1 %

7.2 % to 12.6 %

5.1 % to 9.5 % Diluted net income (loss) per share:





































GAAP































$ — to $ (0.02) Non-GAAP































$ 0.07 to $ 0.14 Shares used in per share calculation:





































GAAP































112.3 Non-GAAP































117.1

(1) Components may not sum to total due to rounding.



2023 Financial Guidance (1)

Revenue

Gross Profit

Total Operating

Expense Income from

Operations

Net Income (Loss) GAAP $ 591 to $ 616

$ 303 to $ 317

$ 289 to $ 292 $ 14 to $ 26

$ (2) to $ (3) Stock-based compensation expense —

2

(25) 27

27 Restructuring and related charges —

1

(2) 3

3 Non-recurring advisory fees —

—

(3) 3

3 Non-cash interest and other expenses related to

convertible notes —

—

— —

1 Gain on sale of equity investment —

—

— —

(3) Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments —

—

— —

7 to 17 Total adjustments —

3

(30) 33

38 to 48 Non-GAAP $ 591 to $ 616

$ 306 to $ 320

$ 259 to $ 262 $ 47 to $ 59

$ 36 to $ 45 As a % of revenue (GAAP)







51.2 % to 51.5 %

48.9 % to 47.4 % 2.4 % to 4.2 %

(0.3) % to (0.5) % As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)







51.8 % to 52.0 %

43.8 % to 42.5 % 8.0 % to 9.5 %

6.1 % to 7.3 % Diluted net income (loss) per share:



































GAAP





























$ (0.02) to $ (0.03) Non-GAAP





























$ 0.30 to $ 0.38 Shares used in per share calculation:



































GAAP





























111.6 Non-GAAP





























117.7

(1) Components may not sum to total due to rounding.

Harmonic Inc. Calculation of Adjusted EBITDA by Segment on Financial Guidance (Unaudited) (1) (In millions)



Q4 2023 Financial Guidance

Video

Broadband Income (loss) from operations (2) $ (6) to $ (2)

$ 17 to $ 24 Depreciation 1

1

2

2 Other non-operating expenses —

—

—

— Segment adjusted EBITDA(3) (5) to (1)

19 to 26

































2023 Financial Guidance

Video

Broadband Income (loss) from operations (2) $ (14) to $ (10)

$ 61 to $ 68 Depreciation 6

6

7

7 Other non-operating expenses (1)

—

—

— Segment adjusted EBITDA(3) (9) to (4)

68 to 75



(1) Components may not sum to total due to rounding. (2) Refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations on Financial Guidance" above. (3) Segment adjusted EBITDA is a Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer below for the "Net income (loss) to consolidated segment adjusted EBITDA reconciliation on Financial Guidance".

Harmonic Inc. Net Income (Loss) to Consolidated Segment Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation on Financial Guidance (Unaudited) (1) (In millions)



Q4 2023 Financial

Guidance

2023 Financial

Guidance Net income (loss) (GAAP) $ — to $ (2)

(2) to $ (3) Provision for income taxes 4

17

15

28 Interest expense, net 1

1

3

3 Depreciation 3

3

13

13 EBITDA $ 8 to $ 19

$ 29 to $ 41















Adjustments













Stock-based compensation 7

7

27

27 Restructuring and related charges 2

2

3

3 Non-recurring advisory fees —

—

3

3 Gain on sale of equity investment (3)

(3)

(3)

(3) Total consolidated segment adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) (2) $ 14 to $ 25

$ 59 to $ 71



(1) Components may not sum to total due to rounding. (2) Consolidated Segment adjusted EBITDA is a Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" above.

