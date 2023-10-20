Over 300 people from around the world are featured in the MoneyGram logos on this weekend's team cars, continuing a customer- and fan-first approach from the first year of partnership

The logos are part of the weekend's distinctive stars-and-stripes livery design that celebrates the home race for both brands

DALLAS, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate the first anniversary of their partnership and title partnership announcement, MoneyGram International, Inc. ("MoneyGram") and MoneyGram Haas F1 Team ("MGHF1 Team") today unveiled one-of-a-kind commemorative logos that will spotlight the faces of customers and fans on the team cars as they take the track at this weekend's Formula 1 Lenovo United States Grand Prix 2023 in Austin, Texas.

MoneyGram and MoneyGram Haas F1 Team Celebrate Anniversary with Commemorative Racing Livery Spotlighting Customers and Fans (PRNewswire)

The logos feature the faces of 300 people who use MoneyGram and fans of MoneyGram Haas F1 Team from around the world. As part of the weekend's distinctive stars-and-stripes livery design that celebrates the home race for both brands, each customer and fan is placed in their own star within the MoneyGram logo.

During a special moment today at the Circuit of the Americas, Evelin C., a MoneyGram customer based in the United States who sends money home to her mom in Peru, stood alongside the team as they unveiled the car livery for the weekend. Excitingly, she then revealed the final star on the car: her own.

Thanking Customers and Fans in an Unprecedented Way

MoneyGram and MoneyGram Haas F1 Team curated this stunning addition to the livery to show their appreciation for MoneyGram customers around the world, who trust the organization to handle their financial needs, as well as MGHF1 Team fans who cheer on the team each race weekend. More about some of the customers on the car can be found here.

"This weekend, we're thrilled to have hundreds of our customers figuratively sitting next to the team's talented drivers, sharing in the excitement as they take the track at our home race," said Greg Hall, MoneyGram Chief Marketing Officer. "We truly believe that the people who send money home through MoneyGram are some of the most hard-working and deserving people in the world, so giving back to them through these specially curated, once-in-a-lifetime experiences continues to be incredibly meaningful to our team."

Being a MoneyGram customer and MGHF1 Team fan has never been more rewarding, with promotions including "Dream Weekend," providing lucky winners with exclusive VIP access to exciting race weekends, and "Fast Money Giveaway," giving MoneyGram customers the chance to win a share of up to $50,000 in potential prizes each race weekend. And, there's still time for customers to enter the Drive Your Dreams to Vegas promotion for a chance to win a dream race experience in Las Vegas, the last U.S.-based race of the season.

Commemorating One Year of a Successful Strategic Partnership

Over the past year, MoneyGram and MoneyGram Haas F1 Team have built a successful strategic partnership, accelerating the strengths of both organizations and their brands. Together, they have made it a priority to focus partnership initiatives on customers and fans by providing them behind-the-scenes access to one of the world's most thrilling and fastest-growing sports.

"This time last year in Austin, we announced our partnership with MoneyGram as our new title partner for the 2023 season and beyond," said Guenther Steiner, MoneyGram Haas F1 Team Principal. "We have enjoyed working with MoneyGram to bring some incredible experiences to fans all over the world, and we're delighted to bring this special livery to our VF-23 as a celebration of the work we've done over the past year and an exciting look ahead to all that's to come."

As part of its home race weekend activities this year, MoneyGram Haas F1 Team made a pit stop yesterday in Dallas, Texas, where MoneyGram is headquartered. During the visit, MoneyGram held a special event at a local high school, where key members of the team, including Guenther Steiner, Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg, discussed the importance of STEM careers with the hope of inspiring the next generation.

In honor of the occasion, the City of Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson proclaimed October 18, 2023, the official "MoneyGram Haas F1 Team Day" in Dallas.

About MoneyGram International, Inc.

MoneyGram International, Inc. is a global financial technology company that enables consumers and businesses to move and manage money in nearly every country around the world. Through its expansive set of fintech offerings, MoneyGram provides millions of consumers annually the ability to seamlessly send money home to family and friends, store money in mobile wallets, and buy, sell and hold cryptocurrencies on its industry-leading app. The Company's innovative cross-border platform enables its customers to send funds directly into bank accounts and mobile wallets or cash-in and cash-out more than 135 currencies and numerous cryptocurrencies through one of the largest cash distribution networks in the world. Modern, mobile and API-driven, MoneyGram's white-labeled remittance service also provides some of the world's top brands and organizations the ability to disburse funds directly to their consumer clients. Based in Dallas and known for its strong corporate culture globally, MoneyGram has been named a recipient of the Top Workplaces USA award for two consecutive years, an honor based entirely on employee feedback.

About MoneyGram Haas F1 Team

MoneyGram Haas F1 Team is one of only 10 teams competing in the FIA Formula 1 (F1) World Championship, the largest global motorsports series. The team, founded by industrialist Gene Haas, made its debut in 2016 when it became the first American F1 team since 1986. A favorite among fans, MoneyGram Haas F1 Team features drivers, Kevin Magnussen and Niko Hülkenberg, along with Team Principal, Guenther Steiner. Both headquartered in the United States and reaching consumers in nearly every country around the world, MoneyGram and MoneyGram Haas F1 Team are mutually focused on accelerating technology and innovation, speed and safety, and customer-centricity. The team completed a strong season in 2022, finishing 8th in the F1 Constructor's Championship and is driving for continued success in 2023.

