Union Pacific Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

- Earnings per diluted share of $2.51
- Operating revenue of $5.9 billion
- Operating income of $2.2 billion
OMAHA, Neb., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) today reported 2023 third quarter net income of $1.5 billion, or $2.51 per diluted share. This compares to 2022 third quarter net income of $1.9 billion, or $3.05 per diluted share.
"We faced many challenges in the quarter, including continued inflationary pressures and a drop in carloads," said Jim Vena, Union Pacific Chief Executive Officer. "Operationally we gained momentum through the quarter, which positions us to provide our customers with great service. Operating and safety metrics are showing solid improvement, as we increase asset utilization. We are aligning the team around our strategy focused on being the best in safety, service, and operational excellence as we drive growth to the railroad. Through our day-to-day actions, we will continue to make improvements as we exit the year."
Financial Results: Operating Revenue Reduced by Lower Fuel Surcharge Revenue and Lower Volumes
Third Quarter 2023 Compared to Third Quarter 2022
- Operating revenue of $5.9 billion was down 10% driven by reduced fuel surcharge revenue, lower volumes, and business mix, partially offset by core pricing gains.
- Business volumes, as measured by total revenue carloads, were down 3%.
- Operating ratio was 63.4%, up 350 basis points. Rising fuel prices during the quarter negatively impacted the operating ratio 170 basis points.
- Operating income of $2.2 billion declined 17%.
Operating Performance: Service Strengthening as Resource Utilization Improves
Third Quarter 2023 Compared to Third Quarter 2022
- Quarterly freight car velocity was 200 daily miles per car, a 5% improvement.
- Quarterly locomotive productivity was 129 gross ton-miles (GTMs) per horsepower day, a 4% improvement.
- Average maximum train length was 9,537 feet, a 1% increase.
- Quarterly workforce productivity decreased 6% to 985 car miles per employee.
- Fuel consumption rate of 1.052, measured in gallons of fuel per thousand GTMs, was flat.
- Union Pacific's year to date reportable personal injury and derailment rates improved.
2023 Full Year Outlook Remains Relatively Unchanged
- Year to date softness in consumer-related volumes likely drive full year volume expectations below Industrial Production (Current forecast: 0.0%)
- Pricing dollars in excess of inflation dollars
- Updated capital plan of $3.7 billion
- Maintain dividend of $1.30/quarter
- No further 2023 share repurchases planned
Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call
ABOUT UNION PACIFIC
Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) delivers the goods families and businesses use every day with safe, reliable, and efficient service. Operating in 23 western states, the company connects its customers and communities to the global economy. Trains are the most environmentally responsible way to move freight, helping Union Pacific protect future generations. More information about Union Pacific is available at www.up.com.
Supplemental financial information is attached.
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)
Millions, Except Per Share Amounts and
3rd Quarter
Year-to-Date
Percentages, For the Periods Ended September 30,
2023
2022
%
2023
2022
%
Operating Revenues
Freight revenues
$
5,545
$
6,109
(9)
%
$
16,770
$
17,391
(4)
%
Other revenues
396
457
(13)
1,190
1,304
(9)
Total operating revenues
5,941
6,566
(10)
17,960
18,695
(4)
Operating Expenses
Compensation and benefits
1,201
1,278
(6)
3,649
3,471
5
Fuel
702
932
(25)
2,132
2,586
(18)
Purchased services and materials
668
626
7
1,971
1,809
9
Depreciation
580
563
3
1,729
1,677
3
Equipment and other rents
235
215
9
718
660
9
Other
378
319
18
1,086
987
10
Total operating expenses
3,764
3,933
(4)
11,285
11,190
1
Operating Income
2,177
2,633
(17)
6,675
7,505
(11)
Other income, net
106
124
(15)
383
334
15
Interest expense
(334)
(315)
6
(1,009)
(938)
8
Income before income taxes
1,949
2,442
(20)
6,049
6,901
(12)
Income tax expense
(421)
(547)
(23)
(1,322)
(1,541)
(14)
Net Income
$
1,528
$
1,895
(19)
%
$
4,727
$
5,360
(12)
%
Share and Per Share
Earnings per share - basic
$
2.51
$
3.05
(18)
%
$
7.76
$
8.56
(9)
%
Earnings per share - diluted
$
2.51
$
3.05
(18)
$
7.75
$
8.54
(9)
Weighted average number of shares - basic
608.7
620.4
(2)
609.3
626.1
(3)
Weighted average number of shares - diluted
609.8
621.5
(2)
610.3
627.4
(3)
Dividends declared per share
$
1.30
$
1.30
-
$
3.90
$
3.78
3
Operating Ratio
63.4
%
59.9
%
3.5
pts
62.8
%
59.9
%
2.9
pts
Effective Tax Rate
21.6
%
22.4
%
(0.8)
pts
21.9
%
22.3
%
(0.4)
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
Freight Revenues Statistics (unaudited)
3rd Quarter
Year-to-Date
For the Periods Ended September 30,
2023
2022
%
2023
2022
%
Freight Revenues (Millions)
Grain & grain products
$
825
$
880
(6)
%
$
2,658
$
2,624
1
%
Fertilizer
194
178
9
563
541
4
Food & refrigerated
259
290
(11)
777
828
(6)
Coal & renewables
488
611
(20)
1,422
1,611
(12)
Bulk
1,766
1,959
(10)
5,420
5,604
(3)
Industrial chemicals & plastics
557
579
(4)
1,638
1,656
(1)
Metals & minerals
556
601
(7)
1,654
1,648
-
Forest products
333
390
(15)
1,012
1,140
(11)
Energy & specialized markets
611
624
(2)
1,856
1,762
5
Industrial
2,057
2,194
(6)
6,160
6,206
(1)
Automotive
609
601
1
1,821
1,663
10
Intermodal
1,113
1,355
(18)
3,369
3,918
(14)
Premium
1,722
1,956
(12)
5,190
5,581
(7)
Total
$
5,545
$
6,109
(9)
%
$
16,770
17,391
(4)
%
Revenue Carloads (Thousands)
Grain & grain products
183
190
(4)
%
582
590
(1)
%
Fertilizer
51
51
-
144
149
(3)
Food & refrigerated
45
48
(6)
133
143
(7)
Coal & renewables
231
243
(5)
650
670
(3)
Bulk
510
532
(4)
1,509
1,552
(3)
Industrial chemicals & plastics
163
165
(1)
484
486
-
Metals & minerals
206
202
2
604
589
3
Forest products
54
62
(13)
161
189
(15)
Energy & specialized markets
146
140
4
429
412
4
Industrial
569
569
-
1,678
1,676
-
Automotive
210
198
6
623
580
7
Intermodal [a]
763
811
(6)
2,246
2,373
(5)
Premium
973
1,009
(4)
2,869
2,953
(3)
Total
2,052
2,110
(3)
%
6,056
6,181
(2)
%
Average Revenue per Car
Grain & grain products
$
4,486
$
4,641
(3)
%
$
4,563
$
4,449
3
%
Fertilizer
3,818
3,504
9
3,921
3,634
8
Food & refrigerated
5,847
6,017
(3)
5,850
5,809
1
Coal & renewables
2,114
2,514
(16)
2,187
2,403
(9)
Bulk
3,465
3,685
(6)
3,592
3,612
(1)
Industrial chemicals & plastics
3,406
3,508
(3)
3,381
3,404
(1)
Metals & minerals
2,688
2,969
(9)
2,736
2,799
(2)
Forest products
6,197
6,347
(2)
6,305
6,044
4
Energy & specialized markets
4,201
4,434
(5)
4,331
4,273
1
Industrial
3,612
3,852
(6)
3,671
3,702
(1)
Automotive
2,894
3,030
(4)
2,921
2,866
2
Intermodal [a]
1,459
1,672
(13)
1,500
1,651
(9)
Premium
1,769
1,939
(9)
1,809
1,890
(4)
Average
$
2,702
$
2,895
(7)
%
$
2,769
$
2,814
(2)
%
[a]
For intermodal shipments each container or trailer equals one carload.
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (unaudited)
Sep. 30,
Dec. 31,
Millions, Except Percentages
2023
2022
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
750
$
973
Short-term investments
16
46
Other current assets
3,047
2,933
Investments
2,580
2,375
Properties, net
57,010
56,038
Operating lease assets
1,670
1,672
Other assets
1,467
1,412
Total assets
$
66,540
$
65,449
Liabilities and Common Shareholders' Equity
Debt due within one year
$
1,724
$
1,678
Other current liabilities
3,580
3,842
Debt due after one year
31,153
31,648
Operating lease liabilities
1,244
1,300
Deferred income taxes
13,095
13,033
Other long-term liabilities
1,740
1,785
Total liabilities
52,536
53,286
Total common shareholders' equity
14,004
12,163
Total liabilities and common shareholders' equity
$
66,540
$
65,449
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)
Year-to-Date
Millions, for the Periods Ended September 30,
2023
2022
Operating Activities
Net income
$
4,727
$
5,360
Depreciation
1,729
1,677
Deferred income taxes
59
180
Other - net
(531)
(147)
Cash provided by operating activities
5,984
7,070
Investing Activities
Capital investments*
(2,582)
(2,690)
Other - net
(68)
131
Cash used in investing activities
(2,650)
(2,559)
Financing Activities
Dividends paid
(2,380)
(2,362)
Debt repaid
(2,179)
(2,185)
Debt issued
1,599
6,080
Share repurchase programs
(705)
(5,497)
Other - net
125
(246)
Cash used in financing activities
(3,540)
(4,210)
Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
(206)
301
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of year
987
983
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period
$
781
$
1,284
Free Cash Flow**
Cash provided by operating activities
$
5,984
$
7,070
Cash used in investing activities
(2,650)
(2,559)
Dividends paid
(2,380)
(2,362)
Free cash flow
$
954
$
2,149
*
Capital investments include locomotive and freight car early lease buyouts of $14 million in 2023 and $55 million in 2022.
**
Free cash flow is a non-GAAP measure; however, we believe this measure is important to management and investors in evaluating our financial performance and measures our ability to generate cash without additional external financing.
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
Operating and Performance Statistics (unaudited)
3rd Quarter
Year-to-Date
For the Periods Ended September 30,
2023
2022
%
2023
2022
%
Operating/Performance Statistics
Freight car velocity (daily miles per car)*
200
191
5
%
199
192
4
%
Average train speed (miles per hour)*
23.6
23.7
-
23.9
23.8
-
Average terminal dwell time (hours)*
23.5
24.4
(4)
23.6
24.3
(3)
Locomotive productivity (GTMs per horsepower day)
129
124
4
126
126
-
Gross ton-miles (GTMs) (millions)
208,678
214,999
(3)
622,932
634,494
(2)
Train length (feet)
9,537
9,483
1
9,337
9,376
-
Intermodal car trip plan compliance (%)**
75
62
13
pts
75
65
10
pts
Manifest/Automotive car trip plan compliance (%)**
64
58
6
pts
63
59
4
pts
Workforce productivity (car miles per employee)
985
1,045
(6)
984
1,045
(6)
Total employees (average)
31,624
30,841
3
31,800
30,582
4
Locomotive Fuel Statistics
Average fuel price per gallon consumed
$
3.12
$
3.96
(21)
%
$
3.07
$
3.64
(16)
%
Fuel consumed in gallons (millions)
219
227
(4)
677
687
(1)
Fuel consumption rate***
1.052
1.056
-
1.087
1.083
-
Revenue Ton-Miles (Millions)
Grain & grain products
17,649
18,554
(5)
%
56,551
59,042
(4)
%
Fertilizer
2,982
2,802
6
9,071
9,068
-
Food & refrigerated
4,643
4,430
5
13,700
13,389
2
Coal & renewables
23,367
25,169
(7)
66,728
69,977
(5)
Bulk
48,641
50,955
(5)
146,050
151,476
(4)
Industrial chemicals & plastics
7,492
7,702
(3)
21,797
22,946
(5)
Metals & minerals
9,253
10,053
(8)
27,409
28,460
(4)
Forest products
5,636
6,573
(14)
17,000
19,892
(15)
Energy & specialized markets
9,621
9,322
3
28,937
27,493
5
Industrial
32,002
33,650
(5)
95,143
98,791
(4)
Automotive
4,624
4,347
6
13,711
12,634
9
Intermodal
17,765
18,296
(3)
53,452
54,924
(3)
Premium
22,389
22,643
(1)
67,163
67,558
(1)
Total
103,032
107,248
(4)
%
308,356
317,825
(3)
%
*
Surface Transportation Board (STB) reported performance measures.
**
Methodology used to report is not comparable with the reporting to the STB under docket number EP 770.
***
Fuel consumption is computed as follows: gallons of fuel consumed divided by gross ton-miles in thousands.
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)
2023
Millions, Except Per Share Amounts and Percentages,
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
3rd Qtr
Year-to-Date
Operating Revenues
Freight revenues
$
5,656
$
5,569
$
5,545
$
16,770
Other revenues
400
394
396
1,190
Total operating revenues
6,056
5,963
5,941
17,960
Operating Expenses
Compensation and benefits
1,179
1,269
1,201
3,649
Fuel
766
664
702
2,132
Purchased services and materials
653
650
668
1,971
Depreciation
572
577
580
1,729
Equipment and other rents
235
248
235
718
Other
357
351
378
1,086
Total operating expenses
3,762
3,759
3,764
11,285
Operating Income
2,294
2,204
2,177
6,675
Other income, net
184
93
106
383
Interest expense
(336)
(339)
(334)
(1,009)
Income before income taxes
2,142
1,958
1,949
6,049
Income tax expense
(512)
(389)
(421)
(1,322)
Net Income
$
1,630
$
1,569
$
1,528
$
4,727
Share and Per Share
Earnings per share - basic
$
2.67
$
2.58
$
2.51
$
7.76
Earnings per share - diluted
$
2.67
$
2.57
$
2.51
$
7.75
Weighted average number of shares - basic
610.6
608.7
608.7
609.3
Weighted average number of shares - diluted
611.5
609.5
609.8
610.3
Dividends declared per share
$
1.30
$
1.30
$
1.30
$
3.90
Operating Ratio
62.1
%
63.0
%
63.4
%
62.8
%
Effective Tax Rate
23.9
%
19.9
%
21.6
%
21.9
%
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
Freight Revenues Statistics (unaudited)
2023
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
3rd Qtr
Year-to-Date
Freight Revenues (Millions)
Grain & grain products
$
943
$
890
$
825
$
2,658
Fertilizer
186
183
194
563
Food & refrigerated
263
255
259
777
Coal & renewables
505
429
488
1,422
Bulk
1,897
1,757
1,766
5,420
Industrial chemicals & plastics
536
545
557
1,638
Metals & minerals
536
562
556
1,654
Forest products
332
347
333
1,012
Energy & specialized markets
613
632
611
1,856
Industrial
2,017
2,086
2,057
6,160
Automotive
587
625
609
1,821
Intermodal
1,155
1,101
1,113
3,369
Premium
1,742
1,726
1,722
5,190
Total
$
5,656
$
5,569
$
5,545
$
16,770
Revenue Carloads (Thousands)
Grain & grain products
202
197
183
582
Fertilizer
45
48
51
144
Food & refrigerated
44
44
45
133
Coal & renewables
216
203
231
650
Bulk
507
492
510
1,509
Industrial chemicals & plastics
157
164
163
484
Metals & minerals
188
210
206
604
Forest products
52
55
54
161
Energy & specialized markets
139
144
146
429
Industrial
536
573
569
1,678
Automotive
200
213
210
623
Intermodal [a]
734
749
763
2,246
Premium
934
962
973
2,869
Total
1,977
2,027
2,052
6,056
Average Revenue per Car
Grain & grain products
$
4,668
$
4,527
$
4,486
$
4,563
Fertilizer
4,135
3,830
3,818
3,921
Food & refrigerated
5,963
5,740
5,847
5,850
Coal & renewables
2,341
2,107
2,114
2,187
Bulk
3,743
3,568
3,465
3,592
Industrial chemicals & plastics
3,402
3,336
3,406
3,381
Metals & minerals
2,853
2,677
2,688
2,736
Forest products
6,384
6,337
6,197
6,305
Energy & specialized markets
4,408
4,388
4,201
4,331
Industrial
3,760
3,646
3,612
3,671
Automotive
2,944
2,928
2,894
2,921
Intermodal [a]
1,573
1,471
1,459
1,500
Premium
1,866
1,794
1,769
1,809
Average
$
2,861
$
2,748
$
2,702
$
2,769
[a]
For intermodal shipments each container or trailer equals one carload.
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
Non-GAAP Measures Reconciliation to GAAP
Debt / Net Income
Millions, Except Ratios
Sep. 30,
Dec. 31,
for the Trailing Twelve Months Ended [a]
2023
2022
Debt
$
32,877
$
33,326
Net income
6,365
6,998
Debt / net income
5.2
4.8
Adjusted Debt / Adjusted EBITDA*
Millions, Except Ratios
Sep. 30,
Dec. 31,
for the Trailing Twelve Months Ended [a]
2023
2022
Net income
$
6,365
$
6,998
Add:
Income tax expense
1,855
2,074
Depreciation
2,298
2,246
Interest expense
1,342
1,271
EBITDA
$
11,860
$
12,589
Adjustments:
Other income, net
(475)
(426)
Interest on operating lease liabilities [b]
56
54
Adjusted EBITDA
$
11,441
$
12,217
Debt
$
32,877
$
33,326
Operating lease liabilities
1,606
1,631
Unfunded pension and OPEB, net of tax cost of $0 and $0
-
-
Adjusted debt
$
34,483
$
34,957
Adjusted debt / Adjusted EBITDA
3.0
2.9
[a]
The trailing twelve months income statement information ended September 30, 2023, is recalculated by taking the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, subtracting the nine months ended September 30, 2022, and adding the nine months ended September 30, 2023.
[b]
Represents the hypothetical interest expense we would incur (using the incremental borrowing rate) if the property under our operating leases were owned or accounted for as finance leases.
*
Total debt plus operating lease liabilities plus after-tax unfunded pension and OPEB (other postretirement benefit) obligations divided by net income plus income tax expense, depreciation, amortization, interest expense, and adjustments for other income and interest on operating lease liabilities. Adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, and adjustments for other income and interest on operating lease liabilities) is considered non-GAAP financial measure by SEC Regulation G and Item 10 of SEC Regulation S-K and may not be defined and calculated by other companies in the same manner. We believe this measure is important to management and investors in evaluating the Company's ability to sustain given debt levels (including leases) with the cash generated from operations. In addition, a comparable measure is used by rating agencies when reviewing the Company's credit rating. Adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, other information provided in accordance with GAAP. The most comparable GAAP measure is debt to net income ratio. The tables above provide a reconciliation from net income to adjusted EBITDA, debt to adjusted debt, and debt to net income to adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA. At September 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, the incremental borrowing rate on operating lease liabilities was 3.5% and 3.3%, respectively.
