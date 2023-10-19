PeekMed expands into the US with a new subsidiary and a new product

WARSAW, Ind., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PeekMed, a provider of orthopedic technology solutions, announced the establishment of PeekMed LLC, its formal subsidiary in Warsaw, Indiana, United States. This expansion aligns perfectly with the upcoming launch of PeekMed Web, currently undergoing beta testing, and set soon to hit the market in the US.

The decision to form PeekMed LLC is driven by a desire to strengthen presence in the world's largest and most influential healthcare market. This expansion will enable PeekMed to offer versatile solutions and provide timely support to its growing customer base in the US. Furthermore, it allows for forging strategic partnerships and collaborations with other orthopedic industry players, leading healthcare institutions, researchers, and orthopedic professionals in the region.

João Pedro Ribeiro, Co-Founder & CEO of PeekMed, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "The establishment of PeekMed LLC in the US signifies a pivotal moment in our journey. It's been in our plans for a while, and this move represents a new era of growth, collaboration, and opportunities. Opening in Warsaw, IN, has a special feeling since it is ground zero for Orthopedics. Most of the largest players in the world of orthopedics, either started here or have a major presence here. We are committed to leveraging our presence in the United States to foster innovation, drive research, and contribute to the advancement of orthopedics. All of this, together with this great community here in Warsaw."

Todd Davis, Independent Board Member of PeekMed, also said "Opening the US office for PeekMed is a significant step for our company, and choosing Warsaw, Indiana seemed fitting given its status as the "Orthopedic Capital of the World". I am excited with the opportunities this will present for PeekMed in terms of the talent available in Warsaw, the collaboration potential with the OEM's in the area, and being able to bring the best in class planning software to US surgeons."

PeekMed LLC is accompanied by exciting news regarding PeekMed Web. Currently undergoing beta testing, this new solution is powered by artificial intelligence and deep learning technologies, and it can automatically segment CT scans and X-rays, detect landmarks, and create a surgical plan in under a minute. PeekMed Web is gearing up for its much-anticipated launch in the USA, after getting the 510(k) clearance from FDA.

Surgeons across the globe rely on PeekMed to enhance surgical accuracy, reduce complications, and improve patient satisfaction. With the launch of PeekMed LLC in the United States, the company aims to empower even more healthcare professionals with these invaluable tools.

