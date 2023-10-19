AlphaPoint Labs Launches to Accelerate Digital Asset Adoption for All

Leads the Way Into the Digital Asset Era

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AlphaPoint , a leading provider of digital asset infrastructure, announced today the official launch of AlphaPoint Labs - a new professional services division. Leveraging AlphaPoint's tenured industry expertise and development experience, AlphaPoint Labs will enable financial enterprises, institutions, and exchanges to capitalize on its capabilities. The new division will offer end-to-end advisory and implementation services to help clients successfully integrate digital assets and boost innovation.

With hands-on expertise spanning strategic consulting, integration services, custom development, and managed operations, AlphaPoint Labs offers an end-to-end solution for organizations pursuing digital asset opportunities.

"After over a decade leading in the digital asset space, we are launching AlphaPoint Labs to leverage our experience to deliver more innovation and customization for our customers," said Igor Telyatnikov, CEO of AlphaPoint. "Our mission is to enable access to digital assets globally and this will contribute to that goal. By partnering with us, enterprises can capitalize on the immense potential of this asset class."

AlphaPoint Labs combines a team of blockchain pioneers and fintech veterans with over a decade of experience helping global banks, exchanges, and asset managers successfully navigate the digital asset economy.

The company provides advisory services to help navigate the complex digital asset industry landscape with a trusted partner. This is done by assisting new entrants in developing and implementing their strategies, as well as helping existing participants efficiently expand and extend their capabilities. AlphaPoint Labs also provides full technology and integration services. Additionally, ongoing managed services provide operational support so clients can continue innovating.

"Financial institutions recognize they need to adopt and integrate new technologies to take advantage of tremendous opportunities to generate new revenue streams," added Igor. "AlphaPoint Labs has the proven expertise to accelerate the adoption and integration of these innovative technologies. We can help every step of the way - from ideation to seamless implementation and support."

About AlphaPoint

AlphaPoint is a global financial technology company providing digital asset infrastructure to power the next generation of exchanges, brokerages, payment networks, and banking. Our full-suite products provide trusted, secure, scalable, and customizable solutions for trading, payments, lending, custody, and more.

AlphaPoint has enabled over 150 customers in 35 countries including the CME Group, XP Securities, and the first national bitcoin ecosystem in El Salvador. Supporting over 10 million total registered accounts, over 1 trillion in trading volume, and billions in assets on platform, AlphaPoint and its award winning blockchain technology have helped institutions and startups discover and execute their digital asset strategies since 2013.

