Advocacy Organizations Applaud Governor Newsom on Signing AB1412 to Eliminate Borderline Personality Disorder Stigma

GARDEN CITY, N.Y., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 10th, World Mental Health Day, Governor Gavin Newsom of California signed AB 1412 (Hart) into law to remove borderline personality disorder (BPD) as an exclusion from the Pretrial Prison Diversion Bill. Since 2018, California Penal Code 1001.26 allows pretrial diversion for people with mental health disorders. It specifically excluded people diagnosed with BPD from petitioning for pretrial diversion, to receive care that would reduce recidivism and help them safely reintegrate with their communities.

This represents a victory for BPD clients and advocacy organizations including the bill's sponsor, California Council of Community Behavioral Health Agencies (CBHA), Emotions Matter, and the National Education Alliance for Borderline Personality Disorder.

Approximately 1.6% of the U. S. population is affected by borderline personality disorder (BPD), a highly stigmatized mental illness characterized by emotional dysregulation, self-harm and suicidality. Up to 70% of those diagnosed with BPD experience a suicide attempt, and tragically, 10% die by suicide.

"When I learned about this bill proposal from a CBHA member who resides in my district, I was immediately concerned about the discrimination against individuals with a Borderline Personality Disorder" said Assemblymember Gregg Hart who represents California's 37th Assembly District. "California law needs to afford those with BPD the opportunity to participate in pretrial diversion and move towards a productive, fulfilling life. I am proud to have authored this bill and the opportunities it will afford those living with BPD."

"This is a critical step forward for people with BPD to be treated with the same access to treatment as those with other mental health conditions," says Paula Tusiani-Eng, Director of Strategic Growth at Emotions Matter.

"Passing AB1412 demonstrates the power of grassroots advocacy to engage in legislative efforts to increase BPD education," commented Abby Ingber, Executive Director of the National Education Alliance for Borderline Personality Disorder.

"CBHA is grateful to Assemblymember Hart for being our legislative champion and to the many organizations and individuals who testified, wrote letters and urged the Governor to sign the bill. We are proud that AB 1412 is now a California law," commented Le Ondra Clark Harvey, CEO, CBHA.

California Council of Community Behavioral Health Agencies (CBHA) promotes comprehensive service systems by enhancing the ability of behavioral health providers to empower the people they serve to lead full productive lives. Its services include legislative advocacy and shaping public policy. https://www.cccbha.org .

Emotions Matter, a 501c3 non-profit organization to advocate for, educate and support people with BPD. Its services include peer support groups and educational programs. www.emotionsmatterbpd.org .

The National Education Alliance for Borderline Personality Disorder is a 501c3 non-profit organization to provide education, decrease stigma, promote research, and enhance the quality of life of those affected by BPD. Its services included family support groups and educational programs. https://www.borderlinepersonalitydisorder.org/

