Professional Golf Photographer, Patrick Koenig, Breaks World Record for Most Golf Courses Played in One Year

HOBOKEN, N.J., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, apparel and lifestyle company, RSVLTS (rose-uh-velts), and its Breakfast Balls golf brand, are thrilled to announce that their long-term collaborator, Patrick Koenig , has achieved the world record for the most 18 hole golf courses played in one year: 450 total.

Earlier today at Omni Interlocken Golf Club, Patrick achieved the world record for the most 18 hole golf courses played in 365 days - 450 total - with the hopes of ultimately eclipsing 500+ at the end of his year-long journey that started on January 3, 2023. The previous world record of 449 was held by Cathie and Jonathan Weaver for more than 14 years, which until today was a title they achieved on March 31, 2009.

"I've had this vision for years and it's been an epic journey on the road with the RGV to get to this moment, and I'm truly very grateful to make this record happen around some great friends and family," said Patrick Koenig, world record holding golfer and professional photographer. "It's quite a feeling to do something in golf that no one else has ever done before, and I look forward to extending my world record mark over the next few months."

All proceeds raised during Patrick's RGV (Rec Golf Vehicle) Tour to reach this mark will go to his charity of choice: First Tee of Greater Seattle (among other local charities in the states he's played), which thus far has raised more than $30,000. Along the tour, Patrick has golfed in 39 states and three countries, partnered with marquee brands (such as Breakfast Balls apparel, Golf GameBook, Ecco Golf & Stewart Golf), and played with notable golfers to help raise awareness and charitable funds, including: Len Mattaice, Paige Spraniac and Rich Beem.

"This day has been a long time coming, and we couldn't be more proud of Patrick for his major accomplishment and appreciate him having Breakfast Balls join alongside the journey," said Ben Douglass, Brand Director for Breakfast Balls. "Patrick has been rocking our gear at pretty much every step along the way, so it's been an honor watching his record-breaking RGV tour firsthand and through his expert lens, but most especially we're happy for all the fantastic things he'd done for his charity along the way too!"

Moments after the world record was achieved, Patrick was presented with a commemorative, one-of-a-kind Breakfast Balls quarter zip that donned the record breaking 450 mark (pictured) by Douglass, as well as other items and contributions from his partners to go toward his ongoing charitable efforts.

About RSVLTS & Breakfast Balls

Since 2012, founded and headquartered in Hoboken, NJ, the RSVLTS & Breakfast Balls brands and apparel are rooted in super high-grade pop culture fandoms and nostalgia, dedicated to those with a bold and fun spirit. What makes RSVLTS & Breakfast Balls different is its approach to producing incredibly comfortable and fashionable, officially licensed gear, as well as original designs, in a unique style that kick-starts a conversation and fully captivates the room. With the RSVLTS proprietary material, the soft, stretchy, and oh so radical KUNUFLEX™ poly-spandex blend, as well as the line of active-leisure Breakfast Balls All-Day™ polos, shirts that are guaranteed to make people feel just as good as they look, for any event or occasion.

About Patrick Koenig

Patrick Koenig is a wildly enthusiastic professional golf photographer and storyteller who loves to capture the outstanding people, places, and moments he uncovers through the game of golf.

Over his lifetime Patrick has photographed some of the world's most famous golf courses, finding that every great photograph tells its own story. These stories and photographs have been featured on the pages of GOLF, Golf Digest, The Golfer's Journal, and countless other publications and sites. His award winning photography, other content and stories can be found on his website - pjkoenig.com - and as well as other special features like The RGV Tour and his WSGA internship that also provides a serious thrill ride.

