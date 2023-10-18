Osprey Packs Celebrates 50 Years of Adventure with Special Edition Pack Launch

Own a piece of history with the new limited-release Arcane™ Large Day and Hikelite 26 packs

CORTEZ, Colo., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For 50 years, Osprey Packs has been a leader in creating top-quality, high-performance innovative carry solutions for extensive outdoor activities, travel and everyday carry. The brand will mark its golden anniversary in 2024 by dropping two special edition packs, the Arcane™ Large Day and the Hikelite 26, to commemorate the milestone.

Osprey Packs Arcane™ Large Day (PRNewswire)

These limited-release packs feature premium bluesign® approved fabrics and showcase Osprey's commemorative 50th anniversary emblem. Fans and casual collectors alike will appreciate owning a piece of Osprey history while upgraded fabrics, sporty aesthetics and accented details will suit those looking for a premium everyday lifestyle pack or hiking daypack.

"Osprey's unwavering dedication to producing high-quality packs has made the brand an indispensable partner for endless adventures," said Vince Mazzuca, Director of Marketing. "While we're rooted in the outdoors, we've broadened our definition of adventure over the last 50 years and we now offer a comprehensive collection of packs to support customers scaling summits, setting out on global travels, and navigating their everyday routines. The special edition anniversary packs exemplify Osprey's meticulous attention to detail, providing both technical and everyday carry options, representing the inclusive nature of adventure."

The Arcane Large Day Backpack ($110) is designed to face challenges in everyday life, from commuting to work to traveling and beyond. The Arcane contains a large J-zip front pocket, padded laptop sleeve and a breathable harness to keep you comfortable. In addition, the Arcane comes with a quick-release aluminum security hook on the harness to attach to a stationary object to ensure the safety of your belongings.

The Hikelite 26 ($115) is a versatile and durable pack equipped for any hiker regardless of experience level. The Hikelite daypack comes supplied with Osprey's Airspeed™ ventilation technology that allows maximum airflow and a tensioned mesh back panel to increase carrying comfort. The daypack also comes with a raincover and convenient panel loading design to ease the organization of gear on your back.

Osprey's special edition 50th anniversary packs will be available beginning in February 2024 on osprey.com and at specialty retailers.

About Osprey Packs

Wherever you find adventure, Osprey Packs is with you. Since 1974, Osprey has provided hikers, backpackers, bikers and everyday travelers with innovative and long-lasting carry solutions, each thoughtfully designed to reflect a passion for exploration and the outdoors. Headquartered where the rugged foothills of Colorado's San Juan Mountains meet the spectacular Southwest desert, Osprey's surroundings provide the ultimate product testing ground, guaranteeing that all technical packs are up to any challenges users may encounter.

Tandem with Osprey's pursuit of quality, their holistic approach to sustainability uses high quality materials to lower their impact on the environment, promote a safe chemical process and care for the people in their supply chain.

To learn more about Osprey and its products, backed by their industry-leading All Mighty Guarantee, visit osprey.com . Osprey products can be found online at osprey.com and in specialty retailers in over 60 countries worldwide. Follow all brand updates on Instagram (@ospreypacks) and Facebook (@ospreypacks).

About Helen of Troy Limited

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE) is a leading global consumer products company offering creative products and solutions for its customers through a diversified portfolio of well-recognized and widely trusted brands, including OXO, Hydro Flask, Osprey, Vicks, Braun, Honeywell, PUR, Hot Tools and Drybar. The Company sometimes refers to these brands as its Leadership Brands. All trademarks herein belong to Helen of Troy Limited (or its subsidiaries) and/or are used under license from their respective licensors.

Osprey Packs Hikelite 26 (PRNewswire)

Osprey Packs (PRNewswire)

