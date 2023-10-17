WiMi Will Build Data Interaction Platform for AIGC

BEIJING, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI) ("WiMi" or the "Company"), a leading global Hologram Augmented Reality ("AR") Technology provider, today announced that a variety of technologies such as computer science, artificial intelligence, natural language processing and data management will be comprehensively utilized to build a data interaction platform for AIGC, aiming to provide users with efficient, reliable and secure data processing and interaction services. The platform can efficiently and accurately generate a variety of contents by inputting a variety of raw data (e.g., text, images, sounds, etc.) and utilizing machine learning, natural language processing and other technologies, and provide users with convenient, safe and reliable data processing and interaction services. At the same time, the platform also has functions such as personalized recommendations and intelligent optimization, so as to continuously optimize the quality of AI-generated content while meeting users' needs. The data interaction platform for AIGC to be constructed by WiMi mainly consists of technical modules such as data acquisition and pre-processing, data storage and management, artificial intelligence algorithms, model training and optimization, as well as visualization and interaction, etc. The platform will also be able to provide users with a variety of data processing and interaction services in a convenient, safe and reliable manner.

First, the platform collects data from various data sources and performs pre-processing operations such as cleaning, denoising, filtering, archiving, etc., and extracts valuable information for subsequent analysis and processing. The pre-processed data will be stored in a database or cloud storage, and powerful data management functions, including data backup, recovery, and data security, are provided to ensure data security and reliability. Then machine learning, deep learning and other artificial intelligence algorithms are used to build models, which are trained and optimized to achieve the goal of automated content generation, and the model parameters are continuously optimized to improve the performance and accuracy of the model. Next, through the visualization and interaction module, the processed data and model results are visualized and an interactive operation interface is provided so that users can better explore the data and analysis results. At the same time, users can also explore and analyze the data through the visualization tools and interfaces to better understand the data and model results. In addition, the system has a user management and permission control module, which is responsible for managing user accounts and permissions to ensure data security and reliability.

At present, the data interaction platform for AIGC has been widely used and developed in many fields. For example, in the field of data marketing, enterprises can automatically generate targeted marketing content through the data interaction platform to increase product exposure and sales, and enhance brand influence and competitiveness. In the field of smart city, the data interaction system can help collect and process all kinds of information within the city (such as traffic, weather, environment, etc.), provide intelligent and refined services for city managers, and improve the governance level of the city and the quality of life of the residents.

In the field of financial services, data interaction systems can provide intelligent and customized services to financial institutions by analyzing customer information, market data, and economic trends, etc., and improve the efficiency and accuracy of investment and asset management. In the field of healthcare, the data interaction system can collect and process data in the fields of medicine and healthcare to provide more accurate and timely diagnosis and treatment plans for medical institutions and patients.

With the continuous innovation and development of artificial intelligence technology and big data technology, WiMi's data interaction platform for AIGC will also be improved and upgraded to bring users more efficient, convenient and high-quality services. The future data interaction platform for AIGC will be more automated and intelligent, so that users can realize the goal of automated content generation through simple operation, and improve work efficiency and quality. At the same time, the platform will be more open and collaborative, and can be seamlessly integrated and shared with other applications and systems to improve the efficiency and value of data utilization. Future data interaction platforms will also pay more attention to data security issues, ensure user privacy and data security, and establish reliable data management and processing mechanisms.

