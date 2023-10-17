Angelcare Unveils Magical Dreams™: a Trio of Nighttime Companions

Light up their night with Bobbi Whale, Celeste Mushroom and Lumicolor Bear

MONTREAL, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Angelcare, a market leader in baby products, is thrilled to announce the launch of Angelcare Magical Dreams™, an enchanting range of nightlights and projectors designed to illuminate children's bedtime with comfort and wonder. Featuring customizable sounds and adjustable light intensities, these whimsical companions are available in the US at Amazon and Target (online only) and in Canada at Amazon, Babies "R" Us and Walmart (online only) as of early November 2023.

Angelcare Magical Dreams™ is the North American brand of Pabobo, the acclaimed French brand renowned for pioneering nightlights and sleep solutions for babies and toddlers. Angelcare acquired Pabobo in 2017, further solidifying its commitment to providing best-in-class baby care products that address parents' peace of mind.

"We understand the importance of promoting a peaceful sleep transition and creating a soothing bedtime routine for everyone involved," said Lina Racaniello, VP Global Marketing. "These new playful companions are designed to capture the imagination while fostering a calming environment that's conducive to sleep. With Magical Dreams™, we've expanded our Angelcare baby care line in North America, with a brand that parents have come to trust over the years."

The Angelcare Magical Dreams™ launch collection features a trio of whimsical light-up friends:

Bobbi Whale Projector: Dive into a world of imagination with the Bobbi Whale! This adorable projector gently casts images of waves and moving fish onto the ceiling and walls. With three sound options, including marine rhythms and white noise, and no-heat LED lights that adjust to three different intensities, Bobbi Whale is the perfect nighttime pal. USD $34.99 , CAD $54.99 .





Celeste Musical Mushroom Projector: A soothing sleep under the stars awaits with Celeste Mushroom! Featuring an adorable mushroom shape, this portable companion blends soothing projections with calming sounds to create a serene sleep environment. Celeste also offers a cry sensor that will reactivate the projector if crying is detected. USD $25.99 , CAD $39.99 .





Lumicolor Bear Night Light: Innovation meets imagination with Lumicolor Bear! This dreamy night light intuitively senses the color of each object it's placed on and lights up in the same shade. A perfect companion for nighttime or playtime, Lumicolor offers a soft round body for little hands and the option of an auto-shutdown after 45 minutes. Children can explore the world of colors while feeling safe and secure throughout the night. USD $34.99 , CAD $44.99 .

Angelcare Magical Dreams™ collection was developed in collaboration with experts and certified by independent international laboratories to ensure their quality and safety. To prevent any potential hazards, Angelcare Magical Dreams™ collection has a unique safety feature: all its products are turned off during the charging process to dissuade children from playing with the product or cable while it's plugged in.

Interviews with Angelcare are available upon request. High-res images can be found here .

About Angelcare Group®

Angelcare® was founded in 1997 by Maurice Pinsonnault, a visionary thinker and doer who never met an idea he couldn't improve upon. As a first-time father who understood how worrying it could be to care for a newborn and being dissatisfied with the selection of baby monitors available, he chose to revolutionize the category, and this is how the Angelcare story began. He then turned his attention and talent to bringing innovation to various products in the baby care and pet industries such as diaper disposal systems, and cat litter disposal systems. From then on, this focus on innovation has made the Angelcare Group a benchmark and leader in its categories, with recognized global brands such as Angelcare, Diaper Genie®, Litter Genie, LitterLocker, Pabobo and Kids'Sleep. Today, our products are sold in more than 50 countries, and address consumer needs for peace of mind, quality of children's sleep and pet wellness. Learn more at www.angelcaregroup.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Angelcare Magical Dreams