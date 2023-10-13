Xiaomi to Present Its Global Internet Business Growth Methodology at MIPC 2024

SINGAPORE, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Xiaomi, a global leader in technology, will host the Mi Internet Partner Conference (MIPC) 2024 in Singapore on October 20th. The conference, which is the biggest global annual event of Xiaomi's international internet business arm (IIB), will bring together partners and clients to discuss cooperation opportunities and attract new audiences. Xiaomi will also present its business map and explain the commercial logic behind the conference slogan, "Grow with Xiaomi."

"At this fast-changing time, we understand that business owners hope to grasp certainty. Particularly, for those who would like to promote their brands, gain more sales, reach new customers, or strengthen their presence in a new market, the return on investment has always been among their top concerns. MIPC 2024 is an occasion for us to introduce how Xiaomi's internet services connect its partners and clients with 456 million overseas MIUI users worldwide through system-level, highly-customized solutions, to achieve their business goals with minimum expense," said Chan Liu, General Manager, Internet Business Department, Xiaomi.

In addition to Chan Liu's general introduction to Xiaomi's overseas internet service landscape, there will be four speakers giving presentations at MIPC 2024, each of whom will talk about a specific topic.

Mala Zuo, Director of Xiaomi App Store (GetApps) and Payment at IIB will introduce how Xiaomi's App distribution could help developers gain sustainable user growth in an efficient and effective way. Salsa Deng, Head of Business Development, Global Gaming, IIB, will reveal the great benefits the game industry could have by publishing games with Xiaomi. Mavis Wu, Head of Operation, Content Services, IIB, is going to share successful cases of content providers partnered with Xiaomi reaching new target audiences and gaining more revenue. Bono Wu, currently serving as the Head of Global Commercial, IIB, will deliver a key presentation on user acquisition and monetization, focusing on Xiaomi Device Marketing Solution (DMS) which encapsulates user lifecycle, multi-dimensional marketing, and AI-driven strategies.

Around 200 attendees from more than 15 countries are expected to participate in MIPC 2024. IIB welcomes advertisers, marketers, content providers, App developers, and anyone interested in the industry to join the off-line event. Click the link to register for free, and discover how Xiaomi's internet services can power your organization's growth to the next level.

About Xiaomi Corporation

Xiaomi Corporation was founded in April 2010 and listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on July 9, 2018 (1810.HK). Xiaomi is a consumer electronics and smart manufacturing company with smartphones and smart hardware connected by an IoT platform at its core.

Embracing our vision of "Make friends with users and be the coolest company in the users' hearts", Xiaomi continuously pursues innovations, high-quality user experience and operational efficiency. The company relentlessly builds amazing products with honest prices to let everyone in the world enjoy a better life through innovative technology.

Xiaomi is one of the world's leading smartphone companies. According to Canalys, the company's market share in terms of smartphone shipments ranked No.3 globally in the first quarter of 2023. The company has also established the world's leading consumer AIoT (AI+IoT) platform, with 618 million smart devices connected to its platform as of March 31, 2023, excluding smartphones, tablets and laptops. Xiaomi products are present in more than 100 countries and regions around the world. In August 2022, the company made the Fortune Global 500 list for the fourth time, ranking #266, up 72 places compared to 2021.

Xiaomi is a constituent of the Hang Seng Index, Hang Seng China Enterprises Index, Hang Seng TECH Index and Hang Seng China 50 Index.

For more information about Xiaomi as a company, please visit https://www.mi.com/global/discover/newsroom

