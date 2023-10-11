U.S.VETS LAUNCHES 2023 CAMPAIGN: MAKE CAMO YOUR CAUSE TO #HONORUSVETS

ISMAEL "RAY" TARAZON NAMED 2023 U.S. VETERAN AMBASSADOR

Leading Nonprofit Asks Americans to Salute Military Service by Wearing Camo On Veterans Day (November 11)

Join U.S.VETS to End Veteran Homelessness

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S.VETS, the leading nonprofit working to end veteran homelessness, officially launches its 2023 awareness and fundraising campaign: Make Camo Your Cause to #HONORUSVETS, and has named Ismael "Ray" Tarazon, a U.S. Army veteran, as the campaign's veteran ambassador to share his personal journey.

ISMAEL "RAY" TARAZON NAMED 2023 U.S. VETERAN AMBASSADOR

"U.S.VETS is making real progress to house veterans experiencing homelessness and providing them the wraparound services, such as mental health support and career programs that help them find jobs, so they can look forward to a stable, fulfilling future," said President and CEO Steve Peck, who served as a Marine officer in Vietnam. "Ray is a shining example of what success looks like at U.S.VETS and how, given the right assistance, a veteran can thrive."

Later this fall, U.S.VETS will release a short documentary and national commercial to share Ray's heart-wrenching, but inspiring story:

from serving six years in the U.S. Army

to wrongfully imprisoned for 35 years

to receiving comprehensive support services at U.S.VETS

to living independently, with employment, and in permanent housing.

Despite being wrongfully imprisoned for more than three decades, Ray was a model prisoner and received high praise from everyone he came in contact with, gaining a reputation for being "responsible and diligent." After receiving his commutation letter signed by Governor Brown, he was released with no place to go. Fortunately, Ray was referred to U.S.VETS, where he received comprehensive support and a path to permanent housing. Today, Ray continues to volunteer at U.S.VETS Inglewood in his free time.

"When I came to U.S.VETS, they assigned a veteran advocate to support me. Brother Woods, as I like to call him, took me under his wing and gave me the support I needed to get back on my feet, including finding me full-time employment and permanent housing," said Ray. "More than that, U.S.VETS gave me the encouragement and financial assistance I needed to grow as an artist. I am forever grateful to U.S.VETS for this second chance at life."

Make Camo Your Cause to #HONORUSVETS is a national campaign to show appreciation and gratitude for veterans and their military service, while at the same time, raise awareness and funds to propel U.S.VETS' mission to ensure the successful transition of military veterans and their families. Camouflage print is the official symbol of the campaign. Originally designed to conceal and protect soldiers in combat, with your support, #HONORUSVETS is giving camo a new meaning, showing the community you believe veterans deserve every opportunity to live with dignity and independence. Here at home, U.S.VETS encourages Americans to:

SHOP camo at shop.usvets.org to benefit U.S.VETS.

WEAR camo year-round with a specific focus on Veterans Day, November 11 .

SHARE camo through social media using #HONORUSVETS on Veterans Day, November 11 , and post personal stories about those who have served.

The new Make Camo Your Cause online shop, hosted by Call For Fire, a veteran-owned, online apparel company, carries a wide variety of U.S.VETS and #HONORUSVETS customized and limited-edition t-shirts, hoodies, pants and other goods, and it also showcases cause-marketing products from campaign shop partners including The Home Depot, Fox Corporation, Altama Boots, Dr. Squatch, Eveon Containers, Spouse-ly, Be Good Mission and more. For questions on how to be a camo shop cause-marketing benefit partner, send an email to Heather Harvin at HHarvin@usvets.org or call 213.393.8425.

Since launching the campaign in 2021, more than 20 companies have joined as official sponsors, promotional and/or shop partners. Additionally, hundreds of companies and individuals have participated by wearing camo on Veterans Day and sharing photos using #HONORUSVETS. To learn how you can get involved or to sign up to support Make Camo Your Cause, go to https://honor.usvets.org/givetoday.

About U.S.VETS

Founded in 1993, and celebrating 30 years of supporting veterans, U.S.VETS is the largest nonprofit organization with boots on the ground to combat America's veteran homeless crisis head-on. Our holistic approach provides housing, mental health and career programs, and supportive services to help veterans rebuild and thrive. With 40 residential and service sites nationwide, U.S.VETS is uniquely positioned to help veterans and their families successfully transition to civilian life.

