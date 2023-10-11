Saks Launches Branded Merchandise Collection in Celebration of World Mental Health Day, With a Portion of the Proceeds Supporting the Saks Fifth Avenue Foundation

The Foundation names winners of its second annual Local Mental Health Program Grants

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday, October 10, Saks celebrated World Mental Health Day with the launch of its Saks Fifth Avenue-branded merchandise collection. For the first time ever, Saks will donate at least 50% of the purchase price from each item in its branded merchandise collection to the Saks Fifth Avenue Foundation, accelerating the Foundation's mission to make mental health a priority in every community through awareness and education, improved access to care, and strengthened attitudes, behaviors and relationships that build the foundation for mental health. Saks also announced the winners of the Foundation's second annual grant program supporting local mental health nonprofits.

"The need for access to high quality mental health care and resources in our country's most vulnerable communities is increasingly evident," said Marc Metrick, CEO of Saks and Vice President of the Saks Fifth Avenue Foundation Board. "We remain steadfast in our commitment to advance our Foundation's mission to make mental health a priority in all communities, and our local mental health program grants initiative allows us to invest in grassroots nonprofits across the country where our impact will be outsized. Through the launch of our branded merchandise collection, we are pleased to provide our customers with an opportunity to support our Foundation's incredible work."

THE SAKS FIFTH AVENUE-BRANDED MERCHANDISE COLLECTION

The Saks Fifth Avenue-branded merchandise collection includes wool and cashmere hats, gloves and blankets, 100% cotton tees, fleece-lined hoodies, and sleepwear - all made in Italy and featuring the iconic Saks Fifth Avenue logo. The collection is available exclusively on Saks.com with inclusive apparel sizing ranging from XS-XXXL. At least 50% of the purchase price from the collection will benefit the Saks Fifth Avenue Foundation and support their national and local nonprofit partners that provide mental health resources and support to communities that need help the most.

"As part of our commitment to champion meaningful causes that are important to our customers, employees and partners, we're pleased to introduce a merchandise collection that supports the Saks Foundation," said Tracy Margolies, Chief Merchandising Officer of Saks. "We know our customers love fashion and the Saks brand and will be excited about a collection that features our iconic logo while helping to make a positive impact on communities across the country. "

LOCAL MENTAL HEALTH PROGRAM GRANT WINNERS

For the second year in a row, the Saks Fifth Avenue Foundation is providing grants totaling $250,000 to support ten nonprofit organizations serving the mental health of those in need, with priority given to local grassroots programs that serve racially and ethnically diverse communities, women, youth, low income communities and the LGBTQ+ community.

The 2023 grantees include:

Black Mental Health Village: Establishes mental health pop-ups with mental health services and education programs at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) in Tennessee

The Bowery Mission: Supports individualized clinical services and mental health support for New Yorkers experiencing homelessness, hunger and poverty

Centro Sanar : Provides bilingual therapy and community-based mental health programming to predominantly Latine community residents on Chicago's Southwest Side

Coffee, Hip-Hop & Mental Health: Expands the reach of free individual and group therapy sessions available to Black communities of Chicago , while infusing community and culture into their services

Hetrick-Martin Institute: Builds capacity for wrap-around mental health services for LGBTQIA+ youth in New York City

Junior's House, Inc.: Hires a therapist to provide trauma-informed mental health services to victims of child abuse in rural communities in Tennessee

Korean Community Service Center of Greater Washington: Offers a 9-month resilience-building community program for Asian American teenagers in the Washington, D.C. area, and increasing local access to culturally and linguistically informed mental health resources

New York Urban League: Hosts a mental health summit with educational programming, wellness experiences and community resources at Bronx Legacy High School in New York

Pregnant with Possibilities Resource Center: Offers 6 group-based mental health sessions for Black women that are pregnant or postpartum in Cleveland , and the surrounding Cuyahoga County in Ohio

The Safe Sisters Circle: Will hire two full-time therapists to provide culturally-specific, trauma-informed mental health services for Black women and girls who are survivors of domestic and sexual violence in Wards 7 & 8 in Washington DC

ONGOING IMPACT OF THE SAKS FIFTH AVENUE FOUNDATION

Since 2017, the Saks Fifth Avenue Foundation has invested nearly $7 million in U.S. mental health initiatives, reached nearly 12 million individuals with messages that combat the shame and stigma surrounding mental health struggles and funded nonprofit partners that directly served over 680,000 people with mental health care. The Foundation has funded 17 research projects, unlocking more than $13 million in additional federal research grants, and directly supported 212 schools and local youth programs.

The Saks Fifth Avenue Foundation is proud to continue to fund the critical work of leading nonprofit organizations across the U.S., including Bring Change to Mind, the Columbia University Department of Psychiatry, Girls Inc., The Inspiring Children Foundation and The Trevor Project.

ABOUT THE SAKS FIFTH AVENUE FOUNDATION

The Saks Fifth Avenue Foundation is the charitable arm of Saks Fifth Avenue. The Foundation is committed to making mental health a priority in every community by increasing understanding, improving access to care, building protective factors and reaching communities that are uniquely affected by mental health issues. For more information about the Foundation, visit saks.com/saksfoundation .

ABOUT SAKS

Saks is the premier digital platform for luxury fashion in North America. Driven by a mission to help customers express themselves through relevant and inspiring style, we serve as a destination to explore and discover the latest from established and emerging designers. Our expertly curated assortment features sought-after names in women's, men's and kids fashion, as well as beauty, home and lifestyle merchandise. Through the Saks website and app, we provide access to professional stylists, inspiring editorial content and interactive events. Our differentiated approach seamlessly combines elevated online experiences with in-person services through an exclusive partnership with the Saks Fifth Avenue stores.

