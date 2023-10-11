On/Go for Good, Charitable Foundation, Donates Essential Intrivo COVID-19 Test Solutions to the U.S.-Mexico Border Philanthropy Partnership

The much needed donation, on the heels of the recent surge in COVID-19 cases around the U.S., helped keep the border safe and healthy during the late summer surge

MIAMI, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On/Go for Good , the charitable foundation founded by Intrivo , the leading health technology company that delivers the On/Go digital health suite for a variety of health and wellness related conditions, has made a much needed donation of COVID-19 tests to the U.S.-Mexico Border Philanthropy Partnership ( BPP .) The tests are to be used for distribution to the public through the Ventanilla de Salud program at Mexican Consulates throughout the U.S.

During the significant summertime surge in COVID-19 cases in the US, On/Go for Good donated COVID-19 test-to-treat kits to help keep border personnel and the immigrant population healthy and safe. The test kits were distributed among a variety of in-need populations across the U.S.

On/Go for Good was established last year by Intrivo's co-CEO and co-founder Ron Gutman as a charitable foundation with the mission to support access to healthcare and wellbeing services with focus on weaker populations, children, and conflict zones. Contributions are made in the form of financial support, medical supplies, and technology resources.

"One of our core values at On/Go for Good is providing those in need with immediate access to high quality healthcare anytime anywhere, especially when they cannot afford it," said Ron Gutman, co-CEO and co-founder of Intrivo. "I wholeheartedly believe that healthcare is a fundamental human right and with On/Go for Good we're helping make it more accessible for more human beings everywhere. Our collaboration with the U.S.- Mexico Border Philanthropy Partnership exemplifies our commitment to helping everyone live healthier, happier lives."

Andy Carey, Executive Director of the U.S.-Mexico Border Philanthropy Partnership, said, "We are elated to continue to support COVID-19 programming with our partners at On/Go. Our community was one of the most impacted by COVID-19, and we look forward to supporting this important effort through the end of January 2024."

On/Go for Good's first endeavor in helping globally was a million dollar plus donation of medical supplies, computers and software to five hospitals in Ukraine. Ron Gutman has traveled personally to Ukraine with the On/Go for Good delegation, to deliver medical goods and train hospital staff in using the population management software developed by Intrivo. In light of this, and the more than thirty other donations made to American charitable organizations such as the Make A Wish Foundation, the American Diabetes Association, Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMCH), and Pillar Care Continuum, among others, On/Go for Good has won the prestigious Greater Good Award 2023 for Emergency Aid. Recently, On/Go for Good has been recognized by Fierce Healthcare as a 2023 Fierce 50 honoree for Social Impact.

To reach out to On/Go for Good for donation inquiries please visit https://www.intrivo.com/contact-us-for-good .

About On/Go for Good

On/Go for Good is a charitable foundation that supports those in most need, particularly groups who may not have sufficient access to healthcare services or well-being support. Contributions are made in the form of financial support, in addition to necessary medical devices, supplies and other medical goods.

About On/Go

On/Go is a leading health and technology platform that delivers delightful digital health and care solutions for a variety of health and wellness related conditions such as respiratory care, and weight loss & control. Built on a scalable, extensible platform, On/Go's award winning digital and physical products harness the power of AI and delightful user experience and design to create solutions that have helped over 100 million people worldwide live healthier happier lives.

About Intrivo

Intrivo is a global healthcare technology company committed to delivering highly effective, comprehensive, and delightful population health & care solutions. Its platform features a fully integrated, highly scalable, and extensible digital health infrastructure that is engineered to easily connect healthcare partners with speed, quality, and delight. Intrivo is the parent company of On/Go.

About the U.S.-Mexico Border Philanthropy Partnership

The Border Philanthropy Partnership is the leading binational organization focused on building prosperity along the U.S.-Mexico Border region through leadership, collaboration, and philanthropy. The BPP network is made up of more than 400 members from academia, business and corporate entities, government, philanthropy, and nonprofit organizations spanning all regions of the U.S. and Mexico.

