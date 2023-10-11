LOBOS 1707'S LIMITED EDITION AÑEJO TEQUILA IS BACK BY POPULAR DEMAND

The Award-Winning Limited Edition Añejo Has Restocked With 9,000 Bottles Available in Expanded Markets

IMAGES FOR USE CAN BE FOUND HERE (Credit: LOBOS 1707 TEQUILA & MEZCAL)

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to popular demand, Lobos 1707 Tequila & Mezcal has officially announced the additional availability of their Limited Edition Añejo tequila. Only available for a limited time with a small quantity at retailers and restaurants, this ultra-premium Lobos 1707 Limited Edition Añejo has increased availability, expanding to 28 U.S. markets with around 9,000 bottles total.

Lobos 1707 Partner and Investor, LeBron James, pictured with Diego Osorio, Founder and CCO of Lobos 1707. (PRNewswire)

The Lobos 1707 Limited Edition Añejo first made its appearance this year at the 2023 San Francisco World Spirits Competition in April where it was awarded a gold medal for its balanced flavor and smooth finish in the agave category. Then in June 2023, the Añejo became available to the public in limited markets and has since won two additional awards, gold at the New York World Spirits Competition and 91 points total at the Chilled 100 Spirits Awards.

"Our team at Lobos 1707 is incredibly thankful for all of those who supported our debut of the newest member of the Lobos wolfpack, helping to elevate your day and night," said Diego Osorio, Founder and Chief Creative Officer of Lobos1707 Tequila & Mezcal. "We are thrilled to bring back the Lobos 1707 Limited Edition Añejo for those who have yet to experience this award-winning liquid for themselves."

The Lobos 1707 Limited Edition Añejo shares the same award-winning traits as the brand's current lineup of offerings - the Lobos 1707 Joven, Reposado, Extra Añejo and Mezcal Artisanal– which are all uniquely finished in Pedro Ximénez (PX) Sherry wine barrels using the Solera method. With a unique, standout ombre bottle design inspired by different elements of Lobos 1707's Joven and Extra Añejo bottles, this expression presents the Lobos 1707 debossed signature wolf head, hand-sealed in dark blue wax cap. The Lobos 1707 Limited Edition Añejo variant is the perfect pairing for elevated occasions, fine dining experiences and nightlife fun, or any celebration big and small.

Sourced from the finest ingredients, including 100% Blue Weber Agave, the Lobos 1707 Limited Edition Añejo is all-natural and gluten-free, with zero color or flavor additives, same as the rest of the Lobos 1707 portfolio. Aged for 12-18 months in American white oak barrels, then finished in Pedro Ximénez (PX) Sherry wine barrels using the Solera method, this new expression presents a multi-layered flavor profile with notes of walnuts, caramel, and vanilla. Presenting an elevated flavor profile, this superior smooth sipping tequila is lush in flavor and beautifully balanced, best appreciated neat or over ice.

With only 9,000 bottles produced, the Lobos 1707 Limited Edition Añejo will not last long on shelves, as it is the perfect gift or party favor just in time for the holidays! While supplies last, the Lobos 1707 Limited Edition Añejo 700ml bottle is available for a suggested retail price of $99.99 at major retailers such as Total Wine & More, BevMo, Spec's Wines Spirits & Foods, Binny's, Liquor Barn, ABC's and more in Mass, NY, NJ,MD, DC, GA, FL, IL, TX, NV, CA, OH,MI, SC, IN,WI, AZ, CO, DE, CT, AR, MO, WA, HI, TN, KY and OK. It's also available nationwide online at www.gopuff.com, www.siptequila.com or www.lobos1707.com.

ABOUT LOBOS 1707 TEQUILA AND MEZCAL

Lobos 1707 Tequila is an independent spirits producer that blends heritage and innovation. Inspired by his ancestor of the same name, Founder and Chief Creative Officer Diego Osorio launched Lobos 1707 Tequila in 2020 with backing from legendary athlete and cultural icon LeBron James. The Lobos 1707 Tequila and Mezcal portfolio is made up of five ultra-premium award-winning offerings infused with history, culture and family legacy: Lobos 1707 Joven Tequila, Lobos 1707 Reposado Tequila, Lobos 1707 Extra Añejo Tequila, Lobos 1707 Añejo Tequila (limited release), and Lobos 1707 Mezcal Artisanal. All sourced from the finest ingredients, Lobos 1707's portfolio is all natural and gluten-free, with zero color or flavor additives. Lobos 1707 Tequila, made with 100% Blue Weber Agave, is harvested, distilled and bottled in Jalisco, and the Mezcal Artisanal, made from Espadin, is distilled and bottled in Oaxaca. Lobos 1707 Tequila and Mezcal are influenced by both old and new world techniques, aged in American white oak barrels, then finished in Pedro Ximénez (PX) Sherry wine barrels using the Solera method for unique and elevated flavor profiles. Lobos 1707 has received numerous taste awards for its portfolio, including earning a Master recognition and two gold medals at the 2022 Tequila and Mezcal Masters, a double gold medal and Best Reposado Tequila at the 2022 San Francisco World Spirits Competition and a double gold medal at the 2022 SIP Awards. Since its recent launch, the Lobos 1707 Limited-Edition Añejo Tequila has won gold at the 2023 SFWSC and 91points at the 2023 Chilled 100 Awards. Everyone has a seat at the table to stir, sip, savor and sin with Lobos 1707. For more information on Lobos 1707, visit www.lobos1707.com or follow us on Instagram @lobos1707.

Lobos 1707’s Limited Edition Añejo Tequila (PRNewswire)

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lobos 1707 Tequila & Mezcal