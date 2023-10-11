BT and Google Cloud Advance Cybersecurity With New Partnership

BT announces new strategic security partnership with Google Cloud, targeting a range of joint innovation opportunities.

As a first step, BT becomes an official reseller of Google Chronicle, including its Autonomic Security Operations framework.

The move builds on existing collaboration between the companies across data, cloud migration, and AI programmes.

LONDON and SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BT and Google Cloud today announced a new partnership focusing on an enhanced commitment to cybersecurity innovation. Serving customers in more than 180 countries and with a team of 3,000 security professionals, BT works with the security industry's leading vendors to provide managed security solutions to private and public sector organisations around the world.

Google Cloud Logo (PRNewsfoto/Google Cloud) (PRNewswire)

As part of the partnership, BT will become a managed services delivery partner for Google's Autonomic Security Operations (ASO) offering based on Google Chronicle. ASO is a holistic framework that combines principles, practices, and tools that enable organisations to take an adaptive and automated approach to threat management. Underpinned by Chronicle's peta-byte scale detection, a data lake powered by Google Cloud's data and analytics platform BigQuery, and rich, compelling analytics via Looker, the solution decreases the time to detect and respond to threats—which is essential in the face of the increasing volume and complexity of cyber-attacks.

Customers will benefit from the new partnership by gaining the technological capabilities of Google Chronicle, combined with BT's track record of delivering cybersecurity services to organisations with complex estates and requirements. Customers will be supported by experts from BT's Security Advisory Services team, who leverage BT's deep experience in security operations and integration to help organisations ensure that they have optimised their wider security architecture to fully align with their priorities and ambition.

"Combining Google Chronicle's capabilities with BT's view of global networks and experience of providing managed security services is a really exciting prospect. The ASO solution will help our customers to rapidly identify risks and automatically enhance their cyber defences—providing the speed that's essential to combating cyber-attacks. It represents the first step in our partnership with Google Cloud on cybersecurity, with both companies committed to providing new innovations and solutions that help organisations stay ahead of an increasingly threatening cyber threat landscape," said Tris Morgan, Managing Director, Security at BT.

"Our partnership brings the best of BT's experience in deploying big data-based security platforms with Google Cloud's innovative security capabilities to help our multinational customers transform their approaches to cyber risk management in the face of a rapidly changing threat landscape," said Magali Bohn, Global Director, Partnerships & Channels at Google Cloud Security.

The partnership builds on BT Group and Google's existing relationship to house BT Group's data in Google Cloud to support its analytics and AI ambitions. BT and Google Cloud will also seek to incorporate solutions from Mandiant, a market leader in threat intelligence solutions acquired by Google in 2022, as an additional aspect of the partnership. Finally, BT is working with Google Cloud to trial Google's Vertex AI and Duet AI capabilities.

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud accelerates every organization's ability to digitally transform its business and industry. We deliver enterprise-grade solutions that leverage Google's cutting-edge technology, and tools that help developers build more sustainably. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted partner to enable growth and solve their most critical business problems.

About BT

BT Group is the UK's leading provider of fixed and mobile telecommunications and related secure digital products, solutions and services. We also provide managed telecommunications, security and network and IT infrastructure services to customers across 180 countries.

BT Group consists of three customer-facing units: Business covers companies and public services in the UK and internationally; Consumer serves individuals and families in the UK; Openreach is an independently governed, wholly owned subsidiary wholesaling fixed access infrastructure services to its customers - over 650 communications providers across the UK.

British Telecommunications plc is a wholly owned subsidiary of BT Group plc and encompasses virtually all businesses and assets of the BT Group. BT Group plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange.

