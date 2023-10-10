Trimble Announces FedRAMP Authorized Status for e-Builder Enterprise Government Edition

The Authorization by the U.S. Department of Energy Signifies Trimble's Digital Project Delivery Software Meets U.S. Government Security Standards

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) announced today that e-Builder Enterprise Government Edition, a leading cloud-based digital project delivery solution for owners of capital improvement programs, has received an Authorization to Operate (ATO) based on the security assessment requirements of the Federal Risk Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP). The FedRAMP program addresses the security of commercial cloud service providers and helps government officials manage risk in a cloud-based environment.

The advancement from FedRAMP In Process to FedRAMP Authorized status is part of the rigorous process to ensure cloud solution offerings that process unclassified information for U.S. government agencies meet stringent security requirements aligned with National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) standards and guidelines. The authorizing agency is the U.S. Department of Energy.

The e-Builder Enterprise Government Edition affords U.S. federal, state and local agencies a FedRAMP-compliant construction management solution to support the digital project delivery of their Capital Improvement Programs (CIPs) or State Transportation Improvement Programs (STIPs). The availability of such a solution that meets federally mandated security standards is especially important to those agencies benefiting from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL), which has created a heightened demand for advanced digital construction management systems.

"Helping private and public sector owners, including federal, state and local government customers, build 'within budget and on schedule' has been a focus of Trimble for many years,'' said Daniel Boron, Vice President and General Manager for Digital Project Delivery at Trimble. "The inclusion of higher standards for data security has never been more important than in today's current climate. With the new ATO status, we can enable more agency customers to meet federal compliance requirements and create efficiencies in their capital infrastructure projects."

Available on the FedRAMP Marketplace with the designation FedRAMP Authorized, e-Builder Enterprise Government Edition is an advanced digital construction management system with built-in, federally-approved levels of security controls and compliance features not offered by public clouds.

Agencies have been limited in improving their digital project delivery performance because of the lack of FedRAMP construction management system options. With e-Builder Enterprise Government Edition, agencies can digitally track fund allocation, view real-time project-status updates, implement cost controls, manage documents efficiently and have confidence in stringent data security for their capital improvement programs. To learn more about Trimble's e-Builder Enterprise Government Edition, visit: www.e-builder.net/industries/government . For more information about how Trimble solutions support improved productivity, efficiency and project outcomes while lowering total asset ownership costs through asset lifecycle management, visit assetlifecycle.trimble.com .

