TourReview Lifts Waitlist to 300 Tour Operators, Enabling Access to Automated Customer Reviews System

In partnership with Arival, TourReview also unveils Spotlight Awards winners at Arival 360, recognizing North American in-destination companies

MADRID, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TourReview , an online reputation management platform for tour operators, announced that its waitlist of more than 300 tour operators across the U.S. is now lifted. The platform offers a complete automated system for users to easily access customer review data and recommendations to improve their online presence. TourReview and Arival are also announcing winners of the Spotlight Awards at Arival 360 in Orlando today, recognizing tour operators across different travel sectors.

With the tourism industry totaling approximately $2 trillion in the U.S. this year, the competition among tour operators has increased, and exceeding travelers' expectations today is crucial. In fact, 93% of global travelers say their travel booking decisions are impacted by online reviews. TourReview is helping tour businesses understand transparent customer satisfaction by using AI and business intelligence to aggregate data from millions of reviews across online travel agencies including Expedia, GetYourGuide, Google, Klook, Tiqets, Tripadvisor (excluding duplicate reviews also on Viator), and Viator. Now with TourReview's platform update, users can navigate this data and customer guidance with complete autonomy.

"The tourism industry has significantly evolved in the last 20 years and a tour operator's reputation in-person is just as important online with the internet and review applications being everyone's go-to source for research and validation," said Jose Arozarena, CEO of TourReview. "With my team's deep understanding of this industry, we developed a data-driven, robust business intelligence system so every tour business gains access to their data, control what insights they want to see, and receive strategic direction on an all-in-one platform."

TourReview partnered with Arival on the Spotlight Awards to recognize the best in-destination companies in the industry based on TourReview's impartial software, collating information from over a dozen online platforms and millions of customer reviews. The finalists have been chosen across five distinct categories: Sightseeing Tours, Attractions, Day Tours and Excursions, Activities, and Food, Drink, and Gastronomic Tours. The winners will be announced at Arival 360 in Orlando today, October 10 at 5:30 p.m.

"It's fantastic to see so many companies across the travel industry consistently impressing their customers," said Douglas Quinby, co-founder and CEO of Arival. "Tours and experience companies have a unique opportunity to get close to their customers, giving them experiences that they'll remember for years to come; it's clear that so many brands are investing the time and care in understanding what their customers really want. I'm excited that we've worked with TourReview to help recognize the travel companies for their outstanding contribution to the industry."

TourReview's CEO Jose Arozarena will conduct a live demo of the platform and discuss the benefits of it at Arival 360's Demo Lab on Wednesday, October 11 at 11 a.m. The company plans to release more features in the coming months to continue supporting tour operators around the world to better their business model and surpass customer excellence.

About TourReview:

TourReview is a revolutionary software that consolidates customer reviews from different online platforms into one easy-to-use panel, providing our operator companies with an enormous amount of data instantly to evaluate, respond, and improve customer satisfaction.

About Arival:

Arival advances the business of creating amazing in-destination experiences, providing events, insights and communities for creators and sellers of tours, activities, attractions, and experiences. With three events every year in America, Europe and Asia gathering a big amount of people from the industry.

