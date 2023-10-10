PICKLEJAR AND KNOCKING, INC. FORGE DYNAMIC E-COMMERCE PARTNERSHIP

Radio Steals and Deals Premiered on "PickleJar Up All Night with Patrick Thomas" on October 4th

HOUSTON and FAIRFIELD, Conn., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PickleJar Holdings and Knocking Inc. are excited to announce a partnership set to drive new revenue streams to the radio and digital streaming industry. With a shared vision for customer engagement, this strategic alliance promises to deliver unparalleled value to their audiences.

PickleJar, a pioneering Texas-based music and entertainment software company, has joined forces with Knocking, Inc., a leading content and commerce company specializing in collaborative media shopping experiences. Knocking's unique approach seamlessly integrates engaging shopping segments into media content, offering audiences access to new, popular, and exclusive products while boosting revenue streams for media companies.

At the heart of this collaboration is the launch of "Radio Steals and Deals" by Knocking, featured on PickleJar's "Up All Night" show hosted by Patrick Thomas. Broadcasting to over 55 country radio stations nationwide with a dedicated listener base of more than 400,000, this game-changing segment debuts on October 4th. The partnership will also extend its reach through integration into the PickleJar app, website, and streaming platforms.

"Knocking is a rapidly growing and impressive company that shares our commitment to exceptional customer outreach," said Kristian Barowsky, President of PickleJar. "We are really looking forward to what this partnership will bring for both the artists and the fans."

Brian Meehan, Co-Founder and COO of Knocking, added, "The entire team at Knocking is thrilled to collaborate with PickleJar on our Radio Steals and Deals Marketplace. We can't wait to bring PickleJar's audience exclusive and incredible deals. This partnership also excites our brand partners, allowing them to connect with radio listeners in the most trusted ways."

Heidi Oringer, leading audio partnerships at Knocking, shared her enthusiasm, stating, "I am excited to bring Knocking's e-commerce opportunities to the users and listeners of the PickleJar platforms and "Up All Night with Patrick Thomas." Both companies are aligned in their commitment to delivering the best possible consumer experience, understanding the paramount importance of seamless integration. Together, we are poised for a triumphant partnership."

ABOUT PICKLEJAR HOLDINGS

PickleJar unlocks the potential of shared entertainment experiences through an integrated suite of software and services designed to inspire human creativity and enrich lives. Developed for the era of social commerce, we continuously work to advance tools to unify the touchpoints of Fan engagement with emerging Artists, mid-sized venues, and global brands. By embedding secure payment technology, data intelligence and content distribution, PickleJar's innovative Artist promotion programs, Venue Managed Services and wide range of mobile apps create a 360° view of how Fans and Patrons connect with the music and moments that matter most.

ABOUT KNOCKING INC.

Knocking is an innovative e-commerce company equipped with an award-winning in-house production team at Knocking Studio. Specializing in delivering consumers the products they love through trusted media channels, Knocking partners with media companies to provide genuine deals through short-form shopping segments. Notably, Knocking has powered deal segments with a portfolio of partners, including CBS News and Stations, Univision, Disney ABC, iHeartMedia, Cox Media Group, Sinclair Broadcasting Group, Meredith, and NBC Owned Television Stations. This pioneering approach benefits viewers, advertisers, and brands alike by facilitating direct-to-consumer access. For more information about Knocking and its unique approach to media commerce, visit Knocking.com.

