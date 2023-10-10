Bell Media Brings More than 150 new Hours of Original Content to MIPCOM 2023

Bell Media Brings More than 150 new Hours of Original Content to MIPCOM 2023

– CTV's new daytime series, THE GOOD STUFF WITH MARY BERG, is available for

international sale, alongside returning series from CTV, CTV Life Channel, CTV Comedy

Channel, Crave, and Discovery Canada –

– Bell Media's distribution team also introduces upcoming new Crave Original comedies MADE

FOR TV WITH BOMAN MARTINEZ-REID and DON'T EVEN to international buyers –

TORONTO, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Spanning genres from lifestyle and scripted, to factual and true crime, Bell Media revealed today its slate of award-winning original programs available for international sale at MIPCOM 2023. With more than 150 new hours of content, highlights include CTV's new daytime series THE GOOD STUFF WITH MARY BERG, plus new episodes of EVOLVING VEGAN, EAST HARBOUR HEROES, ACTING GOOD, and more.

"Bell Media Original productions are currently available in more than 100 markets around the world, and we're excited to build on that momentum at MIPCOM by continuing to shine a spotlight on our sought-after programming," said Justin Stockman, Vice-President, Content Development & Programming, Bell Media.

Brian Blazik, Senior Lead, Content & Sales, is set to represent Bell Media's distribution team at MIPCOM.

To view full press release, click here.

View original content:

SOURCE Bell Media