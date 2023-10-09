Ipsos strengthens its position in the North America Automotive market by acquiring the New Vehicle Customer Study from InMoment

PARIS and NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ipsos, one of the largest market research companies in the world, announces the acquisition of the New Vehicle Customer Study (NVCS) – the largest and longest-running syndicated automotive program in North America from InMoment.

The New Vehicle Customer Study covers US and Canadian automotive buyer behaviour. It provides detailed insights into consumers' vehicle buying patterns and preferences for the main players of this industry, as well as the evaluation of their experience with their new vehicle. It is the industry's benchmark research program, used by hundreds of industry professionals to nurture their marketing and product development strategies.

This strategic acquisition strengthens Ipsos' investment in data integration and reporting tech platforms, as the Group already delivers similar programs in 20 markets.

Ben Page, CEO of Ipsos, commented: "In line with our 2025 ambitions, this acquisition strengthens and scales Ipsos' best-in-class research capabilities worldwide. The cutting-edge expertise of NVCS, as well as their experienced staff, will help support our automotive clients as the future of mobility evolves rapidly."

John Lewis, InMoment CEO, commented: "We are very excited about the fit of NVCS with Ipsos and convinced that this combination will bring greater value to all our customers. This transition also allows us to be even more focused on our core business of Integrated Customer Experience Management for our automotive clients."

