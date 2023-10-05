ProfoundBio to Participate in the Bank of America 2023 Healthcare Trailblazers Private Company Conference

SEATTLE, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ProfoundBio, a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel antibody-drug conjugate therapeutics for cancer, announced that management will be participating in one-on-one meetings at Bank of America's Healthcare Trailblazers Private Company Conference on Thursday, October 26, 2023.

"We look forward to participating in the BofA conference to speak with selected potential investors in advance of our upcoming data presentations at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting in November 2023, where we will present data on our ADC programs, including interim Phase 1 data for our lead anti-folate receptor alpha ADC program, rinatabart sesutecan." said Baiteng Zhao, PhD, CEO of ProfoundBio. "We believe our innovative ADC technology platforms have the potential to lead to highly differentiated ADC therapeutics with improved clinical outcomes, and we're excited to share our emerging clinical data."

ProfoundBio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel antibody-based therapeutics with curative potential for patients with cancer. Built on internally developed, innovative, and proprietary technology platforms, ProfoundBio has developed a pipeline consisting of multiple antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) drug candidates targeting solid tumors and hematological malignancies that are in discovery, preclinical, and clinical development stages. ProfoundBio's lead clinical stage programs are rinatabart sesutecan (PRO1184), an ADC targeting folate receptor alpha, and PRO1160, an ADC targeting CD70. ProfoundBio is headquartered in Seattle, WA, USA.

