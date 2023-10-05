Connections Health Solutions Announces New Growth Financing to Expand Access to Life-Saving Behavioral Health Crisis Care

Funding round led by Town Hall Ventures

PHOENIX, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Connections Health Solutions, the leading innovator in immediate-access behavioral health crisis care, today announced the closing of a $28 million growth financing raise led by Town Hall Ventures, a firm that invests in healthcare solutions for underserved communities, with participation from existing investor, Heritage Group. The Company will use the funds to accelerate new market entry, meeting community demand for value-based mental health crisis services.

"In recent years, federal, state, and local governments have committed billions of dollars to enhancing the country's behavioral health crisis response system," said Colin LeClair, chief executive officer at Connections Health Solutions. "Instead of the emergency department or jail serving as the only option for individuals in crisis, communities are demanding funds and focus be put toward a solution that provides immediate access to urgent and emergent mental healthcare, and providers that are prepared to take accountability for successful patient outcomes. In the communities we serve, Connections has led the transformation of the crisis care system and delivered better care, improved outcomes, and renewed hope of recovery for each person in need. We are grateful for Town Hall Ventures and Heritage Group's partnership that will enable us to support the 20+ opportunities we are currently prioritizing and increase access to behavioral health crisis care nationwide."

Connections is nationally recognized and sought after for its expertise in architecting and operating value-based crisis care systems. Its crisis response centers include a walk-in behavioral health urgent care, a 23-hour emergency psychiatric unit, a crisis stabilization unit, and an outpatient treatment and support program. Every Connections crisis response center accepts 100% of individuals in need of care, regardless of insurance status or acuity, with a goal to resolve and stabilize their crisis in the safest and least restrictive setting. Connections has proven that its model decreases unnecessary hospitalizations, increases access to high quality outpatient care, produces superior outcomes for patients and their families, and reduces operational and financial strain on both the healthcare and judicial systems.

"Care for individuals experiencing a behavioral health crisis is a massive gap in our healthcare system," said David Whelan, co-founder and general partner at Town Hall Ventures. "We've heard from a number of leaders across health plans and state and federal government that closing this gap is a near-term priority. Connections is a proven leader and we believe they will continue to shape the crisis care landscape into one that is accountable to deliver the best outcomes and the highest quality of care. We look forward to helping Colin and the Connections team expand their care model to counties across the country."

The past 15 months have included several key milestones for the Company:

Arizona to Montana , serving as the Gallatin County .



Prince William County in Virginia to operate its crisis response center, serving both youth and adults.



Washington state , partnering with members of the North King County Coalition to design, build, and operate King County's first crisis response center.



Connections enters its 15th year serving Arizona communities.

Connections will also use the funds to invest in the development of new services and technology that will improve access to crisis care and extend the reach of the care team once an individual's crisis has been stabilized.

ABOUT CONNECTIONS HEALTH SOLUTIONS

For over 15 years, Connections Health Solutions has been helping communities architect and operate behavioral health crisis care systems that provide help to people when they need it most. As the leading innovator in immediate-access behavioral health crisis care, Connections strives to make behavioral health work better, delivering improved quality of care and cost savings across all behavioral health populations. Throughout the United States, Connections' crisis response centers and mobile crisis units serve as the hub of the crisis system, offering services to all individuals in need in the safest and least restrictive setting. The Connections Model, recognized by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) and the National Council for Mental Wellbeing as best practice, combines both medical and recovery-oriented treatment designed to get people connected to resources and back to their lives faster. For more information and crisis resources visit connectionshs.com.

ABOUT TOWN HALL VENTURES

Founded in 2018, Town Hall Ventures invests and participates in building companies that fundamentally improve healthcare for medically vulnerable and underserved populations. Select portfolio companies include Cityblock Health, Curana Health, Eleanor Health, Equality Health, Landmark Health, Signify Health, Somatus, Spark Pediatrics, Strive Health, Thyme Care, Unite Us, VillageMD, and others. Learn more at www.townhallventures.com.

